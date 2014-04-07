Henry Schulte: What the Frack? — From Drilling to Obamacare, Will We Ever Learn?

Will it ever end?

For the past few months, actually since forever in Santa Barbara, the do-gooders cannot leave well enough alone. We had an oil spill 45 years ago, and yet it’s still referenced every time there’s any discussion regarding additional drilling of any kind. And now fracking is all the rage where suddenly everyone is an expert and makes hypothetical statements about something of which they know nothing but fear it must be something.

If it has anything to do with “big oil,” it must be bad and must be stopped. It’s never just about the actual drilling or environmental concerns as much as it is against allowing capitalism to work. In California, where one-third of all welfare recipients in the country reside, we can’t get our act together to generate more income to offset the enormous amount of money being stolen from our pockets to pay for all the social services we dole out.

Even though fracking has been going on for decades, it’s now become the new “ban the plastic bag” campaign along with “Save the Gaviota Coast” and the “We’re going to be flooded by global warming” (climate change) and on and on. In the meantime, we are continuously asked to sacrifice more tax dollars to pay for the inept functioning (and crooked gun runners) of our democratic Legislature. And our own local supervisors who vote purely on ideology and appeasing the unions aren’t doing us any favors either.

And keeping in lockstep with that mentality, can you imagine if a conservative would have ripped a poster away and attacked a Save the Whales group at UCSB? The outcry that would have created? There would have been riots and screams of off with their heads. Instead, the hierarchy of USCB is caught in a quandary of standing up to what’s legally right or keeping mum and not angering the liberal masses. The hypocrisy leads to a “dear in the headlights” and they just hope it goes away and not get hit by the truck.

Other observations in our community stated in recent letters point to the “disruptions” the Tea Party has caused. The Tea Party has been working hard to save all of us from being ravished by the government in overtaxing us. And now added to the mix, we have to pay for America’s largest boondoggle ever — the Affordable Care Act.

On April 1, we received our first national April Fool's joke that Obamacare conveniently reached its 7 million target number on the last day (sort of, kinda) of signups. This administration has never told the truth about anything, so it’s easy being skeptical. There are 320 million people in America, add another 20 million here illegally, and if even 20 million or 30 million people had signed up for Obamacare, so what? The original idea was to make it affordable and take care of the 30 million-plus who didn’t have insurance.

None of that has happened. In truth, it’s probably a $1 trillion waste, and in the process 6 million-plus lost their insurance, which are probably half or more of those who signed up for Obamacare.

It’s going to be impossible for someone like me to ever get the true numbers together, but the last I heard some $80 million was spent trying to “sell” Americans into buying this nightmare. It would have been easier and cheaper just giving every citizen a few million bucks and let them figure out what to do with it.

As pointed out by others, Obamacare has been a ruse from day one to control the other “big capitalists” the left enjoys to hate, the insurance companies, and take control of a huge chunk of our lives. And in the end we (those who didn’t buy into it) all get to suffer right along with the rest of them while some guy gets his free pot or a woman gets her birth control on our dime.

In the meantime, we should be fracking the hell out of our state to pay for it all.

I just wish I knew what it was going to take to turn this oil tanker around before it hits the beach.

— Henry Schulte of Santa Barbara owns and operates Dos Pueblos Ranch. He has been politically active in the community for years. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.