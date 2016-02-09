Henry Smith of Santa Barbara, 1928-2016

Posted on February 9, 2016 | 2:46 p.m.

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

Henry Smith was born July 29, 1928, in Munday, Texas, to parents Belle Smith (Forrester) and Marvin Smith. Henry was one of six children.

His siblings included one brother: CB Smith (wife Anna) and four sisters: Nita Hudson (Roland), both deceased, Margie Kearns (Thomas), Peggy Moore (Raymond) and Berta Olson (Raymond).

In addition to his siblings and spouses, Henry also leaves behind his daughter, Sharon Zamora (Joe); son, Larry Smith (Norma); grandchildren: Joe, Jeff, Christopher, Justyn, Kimberlye, Philip, Mychael and Bailey.

He also leaves behind five great-grandchildren: Joseph, Matthew, Thalia, Jordan and Mackenzie. He now joins his great-grandson, Jeffrey Zamora, in heaven.



Henry spent his early childhood growing up in the country on a farm. He recalled picking cotton in the heat of the day and eating fresh sweet watermelon straight from the fields.

At the age of 14, he decided to hitchhike to California to see his brother CB, who at the time was stationed with the Navy in San Diego. After he returned to Texas his parents decided to move the family to California and they settled in Santa Barbara in the 1940s.

Henry attended Santa Barbara High School where he met his future bride, Jackie Barger. They were married in July 1946. They enjoyed 50 years together until Jackie passed away in October 1996.



Henry worked for Interstate Bakery for 35 years. He started out in the Weber's Bread Bakery, which was located on Mason Street, working nights baking bread. He worked his way up, ending his career as the manager supervisor for the local Weber's Bread, which was located on Cota Street.

During his retirement years, he helped out in the office at the Noel Christmas Tree Farm.



During his spare time, Henry enjoyed bowling at all the old local bowling alleys: Barbara Bowl, Fiesta Bowl, San Marcos Bowl and Orchid Bowl. He was in a bowling league for years.

During his younger years, he played baseball and even had a tryout with the Dodgers. He didn't make it, and he always said it was because he "couldn't hit a curve ball".



Henry believed in the value of hard work and always being on time. In fact, he felt it was even better to arrive early!

He had a kind heart and was very friendly with everyone. Even at the end of his life, he was always asking about the family: Who won the basketball game? How did everyone play? How was the school play? What grades did you get?

He was very proud of each and every family member.



In 2005, Henry met Lois Blackwell. Lois invited Henry to the Seventh Day Adventist Church and he was baptized and joined the church that year. Together they enjoyed life and spent very happy years together.



Henry's health had declined over the last two years, and he fought bravely to overcome his illnesses. We rejoice that he is no longer suffering, but is enjoying the joys of heaven with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.



A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, Feb. 12, at 2 p.m. at Santa Barbara Community Church, 1002 Cieneguitas Road.

Arrangements are under the direction of Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels.