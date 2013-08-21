Henry W. ‘Hank’ Ortega of Santa Barbara, 1924-2013

Posted on August 21, 2013 | 12:30 p.m.

Source: Ortega Family

It is with heavy hearts, we announce that on August 14, 2013, our father, Henry "Hank" W. Ortega passed away peacefully after a brief illness. He was surrounded by his family. Henry proudly served his country in World War II with the U.S. Army.

He was born November 14, 1924, to the late William Paul Ortega and Rosalie Cota Ortega and was the brother of the late Olympia "Limp" Ortega Marquez, Timothy Badillo and Barbara Ortega Cordero. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Teresa Badilla Ortega, and grandson Paul Pico.

Henry is survived by his sons, Robert Luna (Frances) and Billy Ortega; daughters Isabel Duran, Doris Pico and Teresa Oropeza (Reuben). He leaves behind nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

A special thank you to his nephew, Ernie Badillo, for all the help and love he gave our dad during his illness. Thanks to Garden Court Assisted Living and Serenity House Hospice for the care provided.

He has left his family with so many beautiful memories. He had a love for landscaping, camping, barbecues and listening to Big Band Swing music. He loved to tell his children and grandchildren about the "good ole days."

We are blessed to have had such an amazing man in our lives and he will be missed dearly.

A memorial will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, August 24, 2013, at Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapel, 15 E. Sola St. in Santa Barbara.