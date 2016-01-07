Hepp Scores 5 Goals in Santa Barbara Win Over Buena

Santa Barbara High improved to 11-1 in girls water polo with a 13-6 Channel League victory over Buena on Thursday.
Anna Hepp led the way for the Dons (2-0 in league) with five goals and three steals.
Sisters Lauren and Jordan Duggan turned in solid games with two goals a piece. Jordan also had a team-best five steals and three drawn ejections.
The Dons have a big week coming up, hosting Dos Pueblos on Tuesday and their Tournament of Champions Thursday through Saturday.
