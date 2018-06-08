Heptathlon, Decathlon Competitions Being Held at Carpinteria High

Track & Field

The Santa Barbara Track Club and Carpinteria High are hosting the 7Ten Combined Events heptathlon and decathlon on Saturday and Sunday at Carpinteria Valley Memorial Stadium.

The men’s decathlon field features Josue Louis, the national record holder from Haiti (7,128) points and San Marcos alum and first-year decathlete Ben Kirkwood. Kurt Felix, a two-time Olympian for Grenada, will compete in the discus.

Allie Jones, who just graduated from San Marcos and is headed to Stanford, is competing in the heptathlon. She competed in the CIF State Championships last weekend and finished fifth in the 100 hurdles and seventh in the long jump.

Other heptathletes in the field include Juanita Webster-Freeman, a two-time state community college champion from Cerritos College; Nikki Larch Miller, a three-time All-American at Wichita State; Riley Cooks, the 2017 Big West champion for Long Beach State; Grete Šadeiko Griffin, a Florida State grad from Estonia who is married to NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III (RG3), and Teddi Maslowski, the school record holder at Duke.

Saturday’s competition begins at noon and the final day starts at 11 a.m.

