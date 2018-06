Posted on November 30, 2016 | 11:39 a.m.

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

Herbert R. Pfannenstiel, 90, of Santa Barbara died Nov. 23, 2016.



Viewing will be held at Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels, 450 Ward Drive, from noon to 2:30 p.m. Saturday with a Rosary at 2:30 p.m.

A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Monday at St. Raphaels Church, with an inurnment at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Calvary Cemetery.

Arrangements by Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels.