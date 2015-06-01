Here Comes Commencement: UCSB’s Exercises to Celebrate 5,256 Graduates

By the close of the 2014-15 academic year, UC Santa Barbara will have awarded a combined 5,256 undergraduate and graduate degrees. That accomplishment will be celebrated in eight official commencement ceremonies, to be held on campus over eight days, starting June 7 and concluding June 14.

The ceremonies are organized by college, level of degree and field of study. Chancellor Henry Yang will shake the hand of every student graduating from the College of Creative Studies, the College of Engineering, the College of Letters and Science, the Bren School of Environmental Science & Management, and the Graduate Division.

The College of Creative Studies will lead off with its ceremony Sunday, June 7 at 11 a.m. in Campbell Hall. The Bren School of Environmental Science & Management will conduct its ceremony Friday, June 12 at 10 a.m. in the Bren Hall Courtyard.

On the weekend of Saturday, June 13 and Sunday, June 14, six ceremonies — three each day — will be held on the Faculty Club Green fronting the UCSB Lagoon.

All eight ceremonies will be webcast live. Over June 13-14, web coverage will be continuous, beginning at 8:30 a.m., running through and between the 9 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. events. A link to the webcasts will be available via the UCSB home page by clicking here.

A listing of ceremonies and guest speakers follows. Complete biographical information on all speakers is available on the UCSB commencement website by clicking here.

Sunday, June 7, Campbell Hall

11 a.m. — College of Creative Studies

Guest Speaker — Jack Van Zandt ’76, composer; president, American Composers Forum of Los Angeles

Student Speakers — Victoria Wu, biology; Alexandra Phillips, biology; Larry Lin, physics

Friday, June 12, Bren Hall Courtyard

10 a.m. — Bren School of Environmental Science & Management

Guest Speaker — Jennifer DuBuisson ’08, senior manager for environmental sustainability, LEGO

Saturday, June 13, Faculty Club Green

9 a.m. — Sciences

Guest Speaker — Miguel de los Rios ’98, ’05, vice president of research and development, Sevion Therapeutics

Student Speaker — Claudia Jette, pharmacology

1 p.m. — Engineering and Sciences

Guest Speaker — Padmasree Warrior, chief technology and strategy officer, Cisco

Student Speakers — Janice Chee Jing Ong, psychology; Saili Raje, computer engineering

4 p.m. — Social Sciences I

Guest Speaker — Mick Ebeling, CEO, Not Impossible Labs

Student Speaker — Alexandra Guthy, sociology, psychology

Sunday, June 14, Faculty Club Green

9 a.m. — Social Sciences II

Guest Speaker — Angela Glover Blackwell, founder and CEO, PolicyLink

Student Speaker — Sean Tanabe, global studies

1 p.m. — Humanities and Arts

Guest Speaker — Diane Rodriguez, associate artistic director, Center Theatre Group of Los Angeles, and co-curator, RADAR LA Festival

Student Speaker — Isabelle Geczy, English

4 p.m. — Graduate Division

Guest Speaker — David Marshall, UCSB executive vice chancellor, professor of English and of comparative literature

Student Speaker — Mario Galicia Jr., education, cultural perspectives and comparative education (Ph.D.)

— Shelly Leachman represents the UCSB Office of Public Affairs and Communications.