Here’s Your Chance to Test Your Robotic Surgery Skills

Join the Cottage Robotic Surgery Center’s free community event on Friday, Aug. 17. Attendees will have hands-on experience performing a “mock” da Vinci robotic surgery procedure. Everyone in attendance will be able to move the unit’s arms, play with the instruments, and experience what surgeons see and feel when they use the robot to operate.

Individuals will have the opportunity to perform a simulated one-minute surgery.

Prizes will be given to the highest scorers, with the grand-prize winner receiving a Sony PlayStation 4.

Staff will be on hand to answer questions and help guide you through your simulated robotic surgery.

The event is open to ages 13 and up. Minors must be accompanied by an adult.

Two sessions are available: 10 a.m. to noon and 2 to 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 17, in Burtness Auditorium at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, 400 W. Pueblo St. in Santa Barbara.

Please enter the hospital at the entrance located at the corner of Bath and West Pueblo streets.

Click here to register.