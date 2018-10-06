Sunday, October 7 , 2018, 12:22 am | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Heritage, Ceremony and Tradition Flourish at Chumash Inter-Tribal Pow-Wow

Tribes from throughout North America gather at Live Oak Camp for 23rd annual showcase that continues Sunday

Pow-wow

Native American singing, dancing and drumming was on display Saturday at the 23nd annual Chumash Inter-Tribal Pow-Wow at Live Oak Camp in the Santa Ynez Valley. The biggest cultural event of the year held by the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians continues Sunday. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

< 4344 > of 5
Pow-wow

An important element of the Chumash Inter-Tribal Pow-Wow is the opportunity for elders to teach the next generation of Native Americans about their heritage and traditions. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

< 4345 > of 5
Pow-wow

Not only is the Chumash pow-wow an inter-tribal affair, it’s inter-generational. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

< 4346 > of 5
Pow-wow

More than 300 members of tribal nations from the United States and Canada participate in the Chumash pow-wow. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

< 4347 > of 5
Pow-wow

Dancing categories include traditional, straight, fancy, grass, jingle dress, buckskin and cloth dancing — accompanied by singing and drumming. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

< 4348 > of 5
 
By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | October 6, 2018 | 5:51 p.m.

Native American dancers from all over North America showcased drumming, dancing and music during the 23rd annual Chumash Inter-Tribal Pow-Wow at Live Oak Camp in the Santa Ynez Valley on Saturday. The festivities continue Sunday.

The annual ceremony hosted by the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians draws more than 300 members of tribal nations from across the United States and Canada.

Dancing categories include traditional, straight, fancy, grass, jingle dress, buckskin and cloth dancing. More than $50,000 in prize money is offered.

The event also offers Native American food and craft booths.

“Our annual pow-wow gives us the opportunity to gather with tribes from throughout North America and honor our Native American heritage,” said Kenneth Kahn, tribal chairman for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians.

“We’re especially thankful to the elders who attend and teach our next generation of youth about carrying on our Native American traditions.”

The pow-wow got underway with a gourd dance at noon Saturday, followed by a grand entry at 1 p.m., marking the beginning of the pow-wow in which all dancers enter single-file behind flags.

On Sunday, gates open at 10 a.m., with the closing ceremony set for 6 p.m. The free event is open to the public, with parking is $5.

Pay close attention to the Master of Ceremonies, who provides directions for the dancers and the public, and provides information about the songs, competitions and dances. Check with the Master of Ceremonies if you want to take photographs.

The pow-wow is an annual effort of a committee of Chumash tribal volunteers who plan, organize and operate the gathering.

The committee’s goal is to provide the community with educational and cultural experiences focusing on Native American music, arts and customs while also promoting native self-reliance and pride.

Live Oak Camp is located at 4600 Highway 154 near Rancho San Marcos golf course east of Lake Cachuma.

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 