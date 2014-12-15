Heritage Oaks Bank Opens Full-Service Branch on Calle Real in Goleta

Heritage Oaks Bank, the wholly-owned bank subsidiary of Heritage Oaks Bancorp, announced on Monday the opening of the bank’s newest full-service branch at 5738 Calle Real in Goleta.

The new branch was previously a loan production office located at the same address.

Simone Lagomarsino, president and CEO of Heritage Oaks Bank and Heritage Oaks Bancorp, said, “Our new Heritage Oaks Bank full-service banking office in Goleta complements our downtown Santa Barbara full service office, adding convenience for our customers. I am very pleased that Luis Villegas has joined our team as branch manager in Goleta. His outstanding leadership skills, commitment to customer service and banking experience will serve our clients well as we continue to expand our presence throughout Santa Barbara County.”

Villegas, vice president and Goleta branch manager, added, “Goleta is a great place to do business, and I’m excited about serving our customers with the special attention for which Heritage Oaks Bank is well known. We invite community members to come in and see our new branch office.”

The new branch is easily accessible in the Calle Real Shopping Center, just off Highway 101, between Fairview and Patterson avenues. The Goleta branch offers a complete range of financial services including deposit services, consumer and commercial lending, agribusiness services, residential and commercial real estate loans, SBA financing and cash management services.

— Kevin Moon is the marketing director for Heritage Oaks Bank.