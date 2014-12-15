Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 12:59 am | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Business

Heritage Oaks Bank Opens Full-Service Branch on Calle Real in Goleta

By Kevin Moon for Heritage Oaks Bank | December 15, 2014 | 3:45 p.m.

Heritage Oaks Bank, the wholly-owned bank subsidiary of Heritage Oaks Bancorp, announced on Monday the opening of the bank’s newest full-service branch at 5738 Calle Real in Goleta.

The new branch was previously a loan production office located at the same address.

Simone Lagomarsino, president and CEO of Heritage Oaks Bank and Heritage Oaks Bancorp, said, “Our new Heritage Oaks Bank full-service banking office in Goleta complements our downtown Santa Barbara full service office, adding convenience for our customers. I am very pleased that Luis Villegas has joined our team as branch manager in Goleta. His outstanding leadership skills, commitment to customer service and banking experience will serve our clients well as we continue to expand our presence throughout Santa Barbara County.”

Villegas, vice president and Goleta branch manager, added, “Goleta is a great place to do business, and I’m excited about serving our customers with the special attention for which Heritage Oaks Bank is well known. We invite community members to come in and see our new branch office.”

The new branch is easily accessible in the Calle Real Shopping Center, just off Highway 101, between Fairview and Patterson avenues. The Goleta branch offers a complete range of financial services including deposit services, consumer and commercial lending, agribusiness services, residential and commercial real estate loans, SBA financing and cash management services.

— Kevin Moon is the marketing director for Heritage Oaks Bank.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Elizabeth Wagner
Elizabeth Wagner
"I consider myself to be an up front and honest agent and willing to talk my clients out of purchasing a property that isn’t right for them or won’t meet their needs in a year or two."

Full Profile >

 
 