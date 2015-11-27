Sunday, June 17 , 2018, 5:57 pm | Overcast 64º

 
 
 
 
Heritage Oaks Bank’s Terre Lapman Earns Coastal Housing Partnership Award

By Rusty Watson for Heritage Oaks Bank | November 27, 2015 | 4:14 p.m.

Terre Lapman

Heritage Oaks Bank mortgage lender Terre Lapman is a 2014-15 Coastal Housing Partnership Award winner, achieving the nonprofit’s highest level of service for three consecutive reporting periods.

Coastal Housing Partnership helps lower the threshold for Santa Barbara County and Ventura County residents to enter and remain in the housing market by giving significant savings and benefits when buying, refinancing or renting a home.

“A successful and stress-free mortgage experience for my clients is my top priority,” Lapman said. “I am honored to be a Coastal Housing Partnership lender, because it enables me to offer my clients wonderful benefits and savings.”

“We are pleased to once again honor Terre Lapman as one of our top award winners,” said Corby Gage, Coastal Housing Partnership’s executive director. “Working in partnership with an outstanding group of partners — including lenders, real estate agents, home inspection firms and residential developers — we have helped more than 10,000 local employees become homeowners in the past 28 years.”

Coastal Housing Partnership Award winners must have closed a minimum of 16 Coastal Housing Partnership loans in an 18-month period to be at this top level.

Throughout her years of experience processing home loans, Lapman has interacted with many real estate agents, homeowners associations and appraisers, remaining very involved and hands-on through the entire process.

She is a founding member of the Santa Barbara Leading Lenders, a group of loan officers throughout the Santa Barbara area who are committed to continuing education and putting customer needs first.

Terre Lapman works at Heritage Oaks Bank’s Santa Barbara branch at 1035 State Street. She may be contacted at 805.658.5553 or [email protected].

Heritage Oaks Bank is the largest community bank headquartered on California’s Central Coast, with $1.9 billion in assets. There are 12 Heritage Oaks Bank full service banking branches from Paso Robles to Santa Barbara and a loan production office in Oxnard.

For more information, visit www.HeritageOaksBank.com.

— Rusty Watson represents Heritage Oaks Bank.

 

