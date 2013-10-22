Wednesday, June 13 , 2018, 11:41 pm | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Business

Heritage Oaks Bancorp to Acquire Mission Community Banks

The parent companies plan to merge under the Heritage Oaks brand, reducing total operating costs by about $9 million annually

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | October 22, 2013 | 5:26 p.m.

The parent companies of Heritage Oaks Bank and Mission Community Bank announced plans to merge this week, a move that would create the largest community bank headquartered on the Central Coast.

Heritage Oaks Bancorp will acquire Mission Community Bancorp, according to an agreement penned by both on Monday, which will allow Paso Robles-based Heritage Oaks Bank to absorb San Luis Obispo-based Mission Community Bank under its Heritage brand name.

The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2014, pending approval of bank regulatory authorities and the shareholders of both companies.

Both banks operate primarily in San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties, and will continue to be headquartered in San Luis Obispo County.

Business First Bank, a division of Heritage Oaks Bank, is located at 1035 State St., along with a loan production office in Goleta.

Two Heritage Oaks locations are in Santa Maria, as well as one Mission Community bank.

Executives this week said the merger was expected to reduce total operating costs by about $9 million annually.

Detailed plans of how staffing might be affected weren’t immediately available, although officials said staff were working to review which banks might be consolidated.

Senior executives will predominately be from Heritage Oaks, while managers and associates will be from both organizations, according to a Heritage Oaks statement.

“This is an exceptional opportunity to combine two well-respected banks that share a deep commitment to our local communities,” Heritage Oaks Bancorp and Bank CEO Simone Lagomarsino said in a statement. “The merger of Heritage Oaks and Mission Community provides an exciting future for customers, the community and shareholders.

“The combined institution will continue to provide the same level of outstanding personalized banking service, to which the customers of both institutions have become accustomed, while offering an expanded product array.”

Mission Community Bancorp CEO James Lokey echoed benefits of the merger, noting that Mission Community shareholders would be exchanging their shares into Heritage stock.

Under the agreement, holders of Mission Community common stock, warrants and options will receive aggregate cash consideration of $8 million and aggregate stock consideration of 7,541,353 shares of Heritage Oaks common stock. Based on the shares outstanding of Mission Community as of Sept. 30, each share will be exchanged for approximately 0.8614 shares of Heritage common stock and cash consideration of approximately 19 cents.

Heritage Oaks existing shareholders are expected to own approximately 77 percent of the combined entity, with Mission Community shareholders owning approximately 23 percent.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Cimme Eordanidis
Cimme Eordanidis
"Since I truly enjoy doing what I do, interacting with people and representing them during one of life's most exciting events is very rewarding."

Full Profile >

 
 