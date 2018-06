Posted on February 26, 2016 | 8:32 a.m.

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

Hermilo T. Guerrero of Santa Barbara passed away Feb. 19, 2016.

Born Jan. 13, 1922, he was 94 years old.

A viewing will take place Saturday, Feb. 27, 2016, from 3-6 p.m. at Welch-Ryce-Haider Goleta Chapel, followed by rosary at 7 p.m.

A funeral mass will take place Monday, Feb. 29, 2016 at 10 a.m. at St. Raphael's Church, followed by a graveside at Santa Barbara Cemetery.