Hospice of Santa Barbara Honors Heroes of Hospice Award Recipients

On Oct. 24, supporters of Hospice of Santa Barbara gathered to celebrate the 2014 Heroes of Hospice.

The event honored three champions who have made a significant difference both to Hospice of Santa Barbara and to the community by advancing compassionate end-of-life care in Santa Barbara.

The 2014 Heroes of Hospice award recipients are Jill Nida, Volunteer Award; Jill Kitnick, Philanthropist Award; and Sarah House, Professional Award. Hospice of Santa Barbara also recognized emeritus board members Jill Nida, Charlie Zimmer, Peggy Barnes and Thomas Fly at the event.

In addition to the award ceremony, the event also featured an exclusive art sale featuring works donated by numerous notable local artists. One-hundred percent of proceeds from the sale of the artwork benefited Hospice of Santa Barbara. Artwork from the event is still available for purchase. Click here to view artwork, or call 805.563.8820 for more information.

— Kelly Kapaun is a publicist representing Hospice of Santa Barbara.