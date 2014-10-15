‘Heroes of Hospice’ Art Sale to Benefit Hospice of Santa Barbara

For the past 40 years, Hospice of Santa Barbara has been fortunate to attract outstanding volunteers, supporters and partners. On Oct. 24, Hospice of Santa Barbara will honor three champions who have made a significant difference both to Hospice of Santa Barbara and to the community by advancing compassionate end-of-life care in Santa Barbara.

The event, which takes place on the Hospice of Santa Barbara front lawn, will include a full bar, catered food, music, and an exclusive art sale featuring works donated by numerous notable local artists. One-hundred percent of proceeds from the sale of the artwork will benefit Hospice of Santa Barbara.

Heroes of Hospice will showcase an exclusive Art Sale from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 24. The art sale will feature an array of donated works by more than 30 local artists.

For more in-depth viewing of all pieces, with artist information, click here.

Hospice of Santa Barbara will also accept sales after the event for any unsold pieces. Please click here or call 805.563.8820 for more information.

Tickets for Heroes of Hospice may be purchased by clicking here or by calling 805.563.8820.

Hospice of Santa Barbara “volunteers” its free professional counseling and care management services to more than 600 adults and 125 children every month who are experiencing the impact of a life-threatening illness or grieving the death of a loved one. Hospice of Santa Barbara is also present on eight local middle and high school campuses as well as UCSB to work with children, teens and young adults who are grieving the loss of a loved one.

For more information about Hospice of Santa Barbara, including volunteer opportunities, call 805.563.8820 or click here. Find Hospice of Santa Barbara on Facebook and Twitter.

— Kelly Kapaun is a publicist representing Hospice of Santa Barbara.