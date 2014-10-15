Sunday, April 22 , 2018, 1:34 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

‘Heroes of Hospice’ Art Sale to Benefit Hospice of Santa Barbara

By Kelly Kapaun for Hospice of Santa Barbara | October 15, 2014 | 2:45 p.m.

Devereux
“Devereux, Sands, Gaviota," oil on canvas by Chris Potter, will be among the works available for purchase at Hospice of Santa Barbara's Art Sale.

For the past 40 years, Hospice of Santa Barbara has been fortunate to attract outstanding volunteers, supporters and partners. On Oct. 24, Hospice of Santa Barbara will honor three champions who have made a significant difference both to Hospice of Santa Barbara and to the community by advancing compassionate end-of-life care in Santa Barbara.

The event, which takes place on the Hospice of Santa Barbara front lawn, will include a full bar, catered food, music, and an exclusive art sale featuring works donated by numerous notable local artists. One-hundred percent of proceeds from the sale of the artwork will benefit Hospice of Santa Barbara.

Heroes of Hospice will showcase an exclusive Art Sale from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 24. The art sale will feature an array of donated works by more than 30 local artists.

For more in-depth viewing of all pieces, with artist information, click here.

Hospice of Santa Barbara will also accept sales after the event for any unsold pieces. Please click here or call 805.563.8820 for more information.

Tickets for Heroes of Hospice may be purchased by clicking here or by calling 805.563.8820.

Hospice of Santa Barbara “volunteers” its free professional counseling and care management services to more than 600 adults and 125 children every month who are experiencing the impact of a life-threatening illness or grieving the death of a loved one. Hospice of Santa Barbara is also present on eight local middle and high school campuses as well as UCSB to work with children, teens and young adults who are grieving the loss of a loved one.

For more information about Hospice of Santa Barbara, including volunteer opportunities, call 805.563.8820 or click here. Find Hospice of Santa Barbara on Facebook and Twitter.

— Kelly Kapaun is a publicist representing Hospice of Santa Barbara.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 