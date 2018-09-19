Hospice of Santa Barbara Honors Its Community Gems at ‘Jewels by the Sea’ Luncheon

This year's Heroes of Hospice award recipients are organizations and individuals recognized for their support of the organization's mission

The luncheon was held in the sun-washed Coral Casino ballroom. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

Honorees Ron Werft of Cottage Health and Lindsey Leonard of the Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation at Hospice of Santa Barbara's annual Heroes of Hospice luncheon. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

On a sun-drenched Montecito afternoon, Hospice of Santa Barbara last week recognized the 2018 outstanding organizations and individuals who have supported the organization’s mission of providing care to anyone experiencing the impact of serious illness or grieving the death of a loved one. The Heroes of Hospice luncheon theme, “Jewels by the Sea,” was especially apropos as the celebration was held seaside in the Coral Casino ballroom in Montecito.

This year, Hospice of Santa Barbara honored the Cottage Children’s Medical Center Pediatric Hematology/Oncology Department and the Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation, Montecito Bank & Trust, the Organic Soup Kitchen and Marybeth Carty, executive director of the Natalie Orfalea Foundation.

“Our honorees this year demonstrate the excellence and heart of our community,” said David Selberg, CEO of Hospice of Santa Barbara. “These heroes are part of the fabric of the work we do at Hospice of Santa Barbara. We are honored and pleased to recognize them.”

After the sold-out crowd was quieted down by savvy masters of ceremonies Beth Farnsworth and CJ Ward of KEYT, Hospice of Santa Barbara board president Eric Bowers opened the program.

“This is the largest attendance at this event to date. We are so glad to see all 350 of you supporting our cause,” he said.

Next, board member and former Santa Barbara police officer Mike McGrew described his experience of losing his son to cancer at age 18.

“My son was diagnosed at age 12 with bone cancer," he said. "He was a patient at the pediatric cancer center at Cottage Hospital for six years. They became very close. We were also helped by the Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation.”

McGrew now works as a chaplain in the community following his retirement from the police department.

Keynote speaker Jesse Brisendine spoke about his experience growing up and how he had contemplated suicide.

“The pressures on today’s youth are mounting," Brisendine said. "Suicide is the second-leading cause of death for teenagers. Eight percent of teenagers have attempted suicide. There is an average of one school shooting a week in the country. Bullying now can take place 24/7 for kids because of social media.”

Hospice of Santa Barbara provides counseling at 12 local junior and high school campuses.

For the first time at this event, Hospice of Santa Barbara displayed local gems at its outdoor silent auction, which included a selection of jewelry and artwork.

This year’s Heroes of Hospice award recipients were:

» Partnership Award: Cottage Children’s Medical Center Pediatric Hematology/Oncology, coordinator Nancy Alvarado, social worker Sebastian Lebeau, Dr. David Slomiany, registered nurses Debra Launius and Paralee Schmechel, Partnership Award and the Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation, and Executive Director Lindsey Leonard

At Cottage Children’s Medical Center Pediatric Hematology/Oncology, child patients receive personalized, comprehensive care from medical professionals. Cottage Health supports families who apply to its financial assistance programs, which are available through local and national cancer foundations such as the Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation.

» Legacy Award: Montecito Bank & Trust, Chairman/CEO Janet Garufis

Montecito Bank & Trust opened in 1975 and grew to become the largest locally owned community bank on the Central Coast. Since 2013, the bank’s community dividends program has donated $1 million annually to organizations throughout Ventura and Santa Barbara counties. In addition, its employees spend a total of 5,200 hours annually volunteering for local organizations.

» Volunteer Award: Organic Soup Kitchen, CEO Andrea Slaby and Executive Director Anthony Carroccio

Since 2009, the Organic Soup Kitchen has delivered high-quality, nutritious foods to residents facing dire health and financial challenges. The organization serves low-income cancer patients while working with local farmers to reduce food waste and carbon footprint. It also assists veterans, low-income seniors and the Women’s Free Homeless Clinic.

» Ambassador Award: Carty has more than 15 years of experience working in community partnerships, corporate philanthropy and social responsibility, and has spent the past 25 years in board leadership and service positions. She is executive director of the Natalia Orfalea Foundation, which is focused on early childhood education, youth development, school food programs and disaster readiness.

Top sponsors included Cottage Children’s Medical Center Pediatric Hematology/Oncology, Melinda Goodman Kemp, Jill and Barry Kitnick, Montecito Bank & Trust, AGIA, Perri Harcourt, Judith and Stuart Light, Mullen & Henzell, Kenny and Elizabeth Slaught, Suzanne von Drehle and many others.

