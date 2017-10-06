Heroes of Hospice Honored at Awards Event

Hospice of Santa Barbara recognized and celebrated heroes in the community at its recent Jewels by the Sea luncheon and awards ceremony at the Four Seasons Biltmore, Coral Casino.

As part of the 2017 Heroes of Hospice of Santa Barbara event, several outstanding individuals and organizations who work tirelessly to help make Santa Barbara a better place were honored, including the Flower Empower program of the Dream Foundation; Ridley-Tree Cancer Center; and Charles Zimmer, the longtime past executive director of Hospice of Santa Barbara.

Jewels by the Sea also featured local gems — pieces of selected new and antique jewelry that served as the highlight of the reception’s silent auction collection.

This year’s award recipients are:

» Volunteer Award: Dream Foundation’s Flower Empower program, a Santa Barbara-based, volunteer-driven program that delivers floral bouquets, fresh-baked cookies, fine chocolates and cards hand-made by school children to people in hospitals, hospices, cancer centers and their homes.

Volunteers prepare dozens of arrangements using donated flowers. Flower delivery referrals come from cancer centers, nurses, doctors, hospices, elder support organizations and others. Flower Empower generously provides its gifts to many local people, including the clients HSB serves.

» Partnership Award: Ridley-Tree Cancer Center is the regional destination for anyone needing oncology and services. It is a source of support to cancer patients and their families. Hospice of Santa Barbara is proud of its long partnership with Ridley-Tree Cancer Center in service to those with cancer.

» Legacy Award—Charles Zimmer has worn multiple hats for Hospice of Santa Barbara, giving tirelessly to its mission as a leader, advisor and advocate. He was one of the organization’s early executive directors before moving to the Board of Directors.

Currently, Zimmer is on the Hospice of Santa Barbara Human Resource advisory committee as well as being an emeritus board member. His leadership and the numerous roles he has played have made Hospice of Santa Barbara the outstanding nonprofit it is today.

For more information about Hospice of Santa Barbara, including volunteer opportunities, call 563-8820 or visit www.hospiceofsantabarbara.org.

— Caitlin Trude for Hospice of Santa Barbara.