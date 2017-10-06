Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 12:58 am | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Heroes of Hospice Honored at Awards Event

Flower Empower program, Ridley-Tree Cancer Center and Hospice's Charles Zimmer recognized

Heroes of Hospice honorees Kisa Heyer, of Dream Foundation; Lady Ridley-Tree for Ridley-Tree Cancer Center, Charles Zimmer, CEO of Hospice of Santa Barbara.
Heroes of Hospice honorees Kisa Heyer, of Dream Foundation; Lady Ridley-Tree for Ridley-Tree Cancer Center, Charles Zimmer, CEO of Hospice of Santa Barbara. (Hospice of Santa Barbara)
By Caitlin Trude for Hospice of Santa Barbara | October 6, 2017 | 11:15 a.m.

Hospice of Santa Barbara recognized and celebrated heroes in the community at its recent Jewels by the Sea luncheon and awards ceremony at the Four Seasons Biltmore, Coral Casino.

As part of the 2017 Heroes of Hospice of Santa Barbara event, several outstanding individuals and organizations who work tirelessly to help make Santa Barbara a better place were honored, including the Flower Empower program of the Dream Foundation; Ridley-Tree Cancer Center; and Charles Zimmer, the longtime past executive director of Hospice of Santa Barbara.

Jewels by the Sea also featured local gems — pieces of selected new and antique jewelry that served as the highlight of the reception’s silent auction collection.  

This year’s award recipients are:

» Volunteer Award: Dream Foundation’s Flower Empower program, a Santa Barbara-based, volunteer-driven program that delivers floral bouquets, fresh-baked cookies, fine chocolates and cards hand-made by school children to people in hospitals, hospices, cancer centers and their homes.

Volunteers prepare dozens of arrangements using donated flowers. Flower delivery referrals come from cancer centers, nurses, doctors, hospices, elder support organizations and others. Flower Empower generously provides its gifts to many local people, including the clients HSB serves.

» Partnership Award: Ridley-Tree Cancer Center is the regional destination for anyone needing oncology and services. It is a source of support to cancer patients and their families. Hospice of Santa Barbara is proud of its long partnership with Ridley-Tree Cancer Center in service to those with cancer.

» Legacy Award—Charles Zimmer has worn multiple hats for Hospice of Santa Barbara, giving tirelessly to its mission as a leader, advisor and advocate. He was one of the organization’s early executive directors before moving to the Board of Directors.

Currently, Zimmer is on the Hospice of Santa Barbara Human Resource advisory committee as well as being an emeritus board member. His leadership and the numerous roles he has played have made Hospice of Santa Barbara the outstanding nonprofit it is today.

For more information about Hospice of Santa Barbara, including volunteer opportunities, call 563-8820 or visit www.hospiceofsantabarbara.org.

— Caitlin Trude for Hospice of Santa Barbara.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 