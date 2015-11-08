Heroin: A Noozhawk Special Report

Advice

This is the index page for Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper’s investigative series on the alarming rise of heroin use in Santa Barbara County.

As it has across the United States, heroin usage has surged locally, with addiction and overdoses affecting a larger cross section of the community than the drug has historically.

The fallout is a significant public health and public safety challenge for the community, and Noozhawk will continue to explore the issue over the coming months.

Index

» In Struggle to Get Clean and Stay That Way, Young Mother Battles Heroin Addiction

» Santa Barbara County’s Hidden Heroin Addiction Revealed in Emergency Room Carnage​

» As Deaths from Overdoses Increase, Heroin’s Presence a Troubling Trend​

