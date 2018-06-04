Hey, Kids, Lace Up Running Shoes for Lompoc Track-Field Meet

The Lompoc Recreation Division invites the community to the Lompoc Kiwanis Track & Field Championships, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, April 22, at Lompoc High School's Huyck Stadium. Check-in begins at 8 a.m.

The competition is open to boys and girls in third through eighth grades. Registration includes participation in a maximum of four events. Events offered are: sprints, distance runs and relays, and field events.

Registration forms are available online at cityoflompoc.com/Parks_Rec. Pre-registration is recommended by Friday, April 20, although day-of registration will be available.

Cost to register is $15 per athlete ($20 on event day) and $200 per club or team for up to 25 athletes maximum ($375 value).

The event is hosted by the Lompoc Recreation Division and sponsored by the Lompoc Kiwanis Club.

For more information, contact Chad Dawson, recreation supervisor, 875-8092.

— Samantha Scroggin for the city of Lompoc.