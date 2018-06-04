HG Data Taps Cholawsky as CEO

Santa Barbara-based HG Data, a global leader in company intelligence for B2B technology sales and marketing professionals, has announced that Elizabeth Cholawsky has been appointed CEO and to the board of directors.

Founder Craig Harris, who has led the company since its inception, will be responsible for accelerating the research and development activities key to HG Data’s growth and expansion. Harris will remain director and board chairman.

“Elizabeth is the exact leader we sought for HG Data,” said Harris.

“Elizabeth’s spectacular experience and reputation in the B2B technology services space, and the delivery of those services through innovative SaaS platforms created and evolved under her leadership, will help us focus on the advancement of our specialized data and the distribution of it to our partners and end-user customers where and how they need it the most,” he said.

Cholawsky brings some 20 years of experience in executive roles growing SaaS businesses through organic innovation and acquisitions.

As president/CEO of the $77 million Support.com, she created and brought to market a ground-breaking SaaS-based contact center solution while transforming the legacy service-based revenue stream for increased profitability.

As general manager at Citrix, she leveraged her expertise in cloud products to lead GoToMyPC and GoToAssist businesses, both No. 1 in their markets and totaling $190 million in annual revenue.

“HG Data is the gold standard for technographics, turbocharging how sales and marketing professionals work," Cholawsky said.

"The depth and breadth of our data assets position us for long-term leadership in B2B data and intelligence for marketing and sales organizations worldwide,” she said.

“I’m thrilled to join the team. We are combining Craig’s redoubled focus on advanced R&D with my passion and experience for accelerating businesses," she said.

"What I bring to the table is astute corporate leadership, centering initially on product, go-to-market, smart partnerships, M&A, and financial growth. We are confident that the combination will allow us to propel HG Data to new levels of success,” she said.

Cholawsky also has served in senior marketing and product strategy roles at Move, Inc. and ValueClick, Inc. She has been recognized for her business leadership, including receipt of Stevie Awards.

She has a Ph.D. in political science from the University of Minnesota and a BA (cum laude and Phi Beta Kappa) from Franklin & Marshall College.

Cholawsky is an avid triathlete and a volunteer with Exceeding Expectations, a nonprofit that encourages at-risk children to move their lives in a positive direction using the sport of triathlon as the vehicle.

Learn more at http://www.hgdata.com.

— Craig Harris for HG Data.