Monday, June 4 , 2018, 1:57 pm | Mostly Cloudy with Haze 65º

 
 
 
 

Business

HG Data Taps Cholawsky as CEO

By Craig Harris for HG Data | April 4, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.
Elizabeth Cholawsky Click to view larger
Elizabeth Cholawsky

Santa Barbara-based HG Data, a global leader in company intelligence for B2B technology sales and marketing professionals, has announced that Elizabeth Cholawsky has been appointed CEO and to the board of directors.

Founder Craig Harris, who has led the company since its inception, will be responsible for accelerating the research and development activities key to HG Data’s growth and expansion. Harris will remain director and board chairman.

“Elizabeth is the exact leader we sought for HG Data,” said Harris.

“Elizabeth’s spectacular experience and reputation in the B2B technology services space, and the delivery of those services through innovative SaaS platforms created and evolved under her leadership, will help us focus on the advancement of our specialized data and the distribution of it to our partners and end-user customers where and how they need it the most,” he said.

Cholawsky brings some 20 years of experience in executive roles growing SaaS businesses through organic innovation and acquisitions.

As president/CEO of the $77 million Support.com, she created and brought to market a ground-breaking SaaS-based contact center solution while transforming the legacy service-based revenue stream for increased profitability.

As general manager at Citrix, she leveraged her expertise in cloud products to lead GoToMyPC and GoToAssist businesses, both No. 1 in their markets and totaling $190 million in annual revenue.

“HG Data is the gold standard for technographics, turbocharging how sales and marketing professionals work," Cholawsky said.

"The depth and breadth of our data assets position us for long-term leadership in B2B data and intelligence for marketing and sales organizations worldwide,” she said.

“I’m thrilled to join the team. We are combining Craig’s redoubled focus on advanced R&D with my passion and experience for accelerating businesses," she said.

"What I bring to the table is astute corporate leadership, centering initially on product, go-to-market, smart partnerships, M&A, and financial growth. We are confident that the combination will allow us to propel HG Data to new levels of success,” she said.

Cholawsky also has served in senior marketing and product strategy roles at Move, Inc. and ValueClick, Inc. She has been recognized for her business leadership, including receipt of Stevie Awards.

She has a Ph.D. in political science from the University of Minnesota and a BA (cum laude and Phi Beta Kappa) from Franklin & Marshall College.

Cholawsky is an avid triathlete and a volunteer with Exceeding Expectations, a nonprofit that encourages at-risk children to move their lives in a positive direction using the sport of triathlon as the vehicle.

Learn more at http://www.hgdata.com.

— Craig Harris for HG Data.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of John Sener
John Sener
"I am known for tenacity, diligence, honesty, and sound decision making with the ultimate goal of closing every transaction to the satisfaction of all involved parties."

Full Profile >

 
 