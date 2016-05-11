Hib Halverson: Costly Secrets of Santa Barbara’s Bicycle Master Plan

Now that the City of Santa Barbara is confident that the formal adoption of its Bicycle Master Plan is within reach, over the last month or so, it’s been interesting to watch city entities consider its implementation.

At the March 24 Transportation and Circulation Committee meeting, a discussion took place about one particular project the Bicycle Master Plan lists as “State Street Phase 3.” It is described as “Add pavement coloring (green lanes) along State Street between Mission and Calle Real and add bike lanes between Constance and De la Vina (necessitates intersection modifications).”

What sets State Street Phase 3 apart from other projects proposed by the Bicycle Master Plan is its lofty price tag: $8 million.

I use “projects,” plural, when discussing this because State Street 3 is not the most expensive. That title goes to two other projects, listed as “bike paths,” at $15 million apiece.

Those three projects are a good part of the Bicycle Master Plan’s projected $51,766,610 cost, but that sum doesn’t include three major intersection projects, the costs of which are listed “TBD.” It is possible that the total BMP bill could go north of $60 million, but, I digress ...

The Transportation and Circulation Committee has a mandate, as stated on the city’s website, to, “... advise City Council and the Planning Commission on transportation issues, including the Circulation Element to the city General Plan, and various issues dealing with alternate transportation strategies.”

At that March meeting, perhaps concerned about the optics of a two-mile painting and restriping of State Street costing a much as a midsize private jet, committee member Howard Green raised the issue with associate transportation planner Peter Brown. Green acknowledged an informal discussion he had with Brown after the committee’s Feb. 24 meeting about what was included in State Street Phase 3 and the cost of it.

A month later, during the March meeting, Green stated, “I’d like to, perhaps, encourage that the plan separate out those costs which are not directly attributable to people pedaling bicycles. Roundabouts are expensive and that seemed to be the major additional cost factor that was shown for ‘Upper State Street’.”

What disappointed me, after hearing Green’s comment, was that it demonstrates that the Bicycle Master Plan has some specifics that are misidentified as “bicycle-related” when they are really significant and pretty expensive changes in vehicular traffic plans —which could have a negative impact on bicyclists and will be more dangerous to pedestrians.

What is it that pushes the cost of painting, restriping and intersection modifications on Upper State Street to $8 million? Two traffic circles or “roundabouts” the city wants to construct to replace — oops — enhance existing intersections, one at the intersection of State and Alamar streets and the other at the intersection of State and De la Vina streets.

In reality, these roundabouts have little to do with bicycles and more to do with managing traffic congestion created to further the stated long-term goal of the Planning Commission and the City Council: to eliminate all arterial streets in the City of Santa Barbara.

A closer look at traffic circles indicates some are dangerous for pedestrians because pedestrian crossings, previously protected by traffic signals, are less safe with no crossing signals. Now, traffic signals could be added, but then what’s the point of spending millions of dollars for traffic circles?

Bottom line: Signaled intersections are safer for both pedestrians along with the cyclists — for which the whole Bicycle Master Plan is intended to benefit.

Some roundabouts do not comply with the 1990 Americans with Disabilities Act. They also impede first responders in police cars, fire trucks, rescue squads or ambulances getting to their assignments in emergencies.

They are unsafe for some motorists because there are drivers who are not familiar with the proper driving techniques required to enter, transition and exit a roundabout smoothly and safely. As a result they might be hesitant or distracted just as they start through them, putting other cars, bicycles and pedestrians at risk.

In other cases, drivers and cyclists fail to yield the right-of-way at the entrances to traffic circles.

I’m an occasional cyclist and pedestrian. The last people with whom I want to share the road — roundabout or otherwise — are people who are distracted by lack of familiarity with road features or purposely blow through Yield signs.

OK, we’re getting off-topic here ... The real issue at hand is that the City of Santa Barabara’s Bicycle Master Plan has “secrets” — projects or parts of projects, some of which have little or no benefit to bicyclists, which are misidentified, perhaps to purposely mislead voters.

It also it has others that are not fully disclosed to citizens of the City of Santa Barbara.

Finally, whether you are an advocate or an opponent of the Bicycle Master Plan, ask yourself this question: Where is the city going to get the money — about $52 million and perhaps more than $60 million — to pay for its Bicycle Master Plan?

Santa Barbara residents, beware. There could be continued deferred maintenance of existing infrastructure, higher fees for city services and a sales tax increase in your future.

— Hib Halverson has lived in Goleta since 2001, and has been an El Encanto Heights resident since 2010. He is a former newspaper photographer and currently works as a technical writer. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.