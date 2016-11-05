Hib Halverson: Phebe Mansur, George Emerson for Goleta Sanitary District Board

The major campaigns, so far, have been a s**t-storm, but why listen to Clinton, Trump, Carbajal, Fareed, Ortiz-Legg, Cunningham and others, along with both sides of the propositions — 17 of them — throw brown stuff at each other?

I think it’s more interesting and less stressful to talk about actual s**t.

Reading some Goleta ballots, I noted three Goleta Sanitary District director seats are up for election.

I think about the entity that processes poop, pee and gray water and wonder: Why anyone would want to be a sanitary district board member? It can’t be the money, power or prestige.

On the other hand, following the campaign for sanitary district board seats has got to be better than listening to Trump and Clinton scream, “You’re crooked!” “You hate women!” “You erased emails!” “You’re a bully!”

Phebe Mansur is running for Goleta Sanitary District director. Known to many Goletans as owner of Old Town’s CopyRight Printing, she offers shipping services, sells an eclectic selection of used books and, of course, does printing.

Ms. Mansur is dedicated to her community. She chairs the Old Town Goleta Community Association, sits on Goleta’s Public Tree Advisory Commission, is president of the Community Film Studio of Santa Barbara and president of Goleta Valley Beautiful.

If her community service plate wasn’t full already, she tossed her hat in the ring for a seat on the GSD board.

Recently, Phebe and I discussed her candidacy and the importance of the sanitary district.

What Is a Sanitary District?

A sanitary district is an improvement or assessment district that constructs, maintains and operates sewer systems, waste water pumping stations and treatment plants along with other related services.

The California Sanitary District Act of 1923 governs formation, elections, governance and operations of sanitary districts. This law mandates that sanitary districts “... protect public health and the environment of the community by providing wastewater collection services in a safe, efficient, and innovative manner.”

A sanitary district has an elected board of directors and is funded by a user fee listed on your property tax bill.

While I don’t reside in the GSD's service area, who’s on its board affects me because I am in the Goleta West Sanitary District, which contracts with the adjacent GSD for sewage treatment.

Goleta West uses a whopping 41percent of Goleta’s treatment capacity.

The Sanitary Board Election

Trump bloviates that he'll "Make America Great, Again" and Clinton shrills that you should "Be with Her," but think about this: America isn't going to be great and it won't be fun to be with her if sewage flows out of manhole covers, your toilet overflows and you can't drain gray water from your washer.

Sanitary district elections, in some ways, are more important than the presidential campaign because that's just a figurative s**t storm, whereas, if your sewer line quits working, you get a literal s**t storm.

Which one would you hate more?

The Goleta Sanitary District is an award-winning operation. It's well-managed, carries no debt and has a staff which controls expenses, streamlines operations and maintains a good safety record while meeting "secondary," and, in some cases, "tertiary" treatment" standards.

Nevertheless, I think the GSD has some growing challenges. At the governance level, I believe some board members have developed an unhealthy affinity for meetings, planning conferences, strategy development retreats and other group-hug events, all of which are the mother's milk of bureaucracy.

I suspect only a few of such functions benefit the people the sanitary district serves.

I wonder if this new-found interest in meetings, conferences and what-not is intended to turn directorships into full-time jobs paying lucrative salaries rather than the part-time, paid "community service" positions they should be.

Additionally, I think many of those group activities are beyond the scope of what directors should be doing. "Directors" should give "direction" (well...duh) to staff to attend such gatherings, not attend the events themselves.

t is imperative that voters elect Goleta Sanitary District directors who have business experience, financial acumen and true leadership skills rather than folks interested in widening the scope of their jobs so they can be paid full time salaries.

The voters need directors, such as Phebe Mansur and fellow candidate, George Emerson.

Both already have full time work and neither has an interest in fat district paychecks.

If elected, both intend to set sound operational and fiscal policies. Mansur and Emerson are endorsed by two current GSD directors, Jerry Smith and Steve Majoewski, former director John Carter, and retired general manager Kamil Azoury.

Phebe can bring another valuable quality to the Goleta Sanitary District: improved communication with other agencies.

As the drought continues and additional sources of drinking water "go Cachuma" and dry up, the District needs to upgrade relationships with the Goleta Water District and the City so that new sources of potable water can be made available to people the Water District serves.

Here's an example of a missed opportunity: the construction of higher-flow-capacity culverts for creeks running under the 101 freeway near Fairview.

During my discussions with Phebe Mansur a couple of weeks ago, she told me of what she believed was a missed opportunity: the construction of higher-flow-capacity culverts for creeks running under the 101 freeway near Fairview.

Mansur believes that, during planning for that recently-completed construction, neither the City of Goleta, the Sanitary District nor the Water District had useful interaction with the Santa Barbara County Flood Control District and Caltrans which jointly led the project.

Thus, no provision was made for collecting some of the future rain run-off and directing it to the Sanitary District for treatment, rather than having all of it go down the flood control channel to the sea.

Why would have that been important? According to Mansur, The Sanitary District's next upgrade will add a fourth treatment stage making its discharge suitable for the Water District to process into potable water, i.e.: we can drink it, make morning coffee with it, wash clothes with it or whatever.

Some cringe at "toilet-to-tap" water, but, as Phebe Mansur tells Noozhawk, "NASA astronauts use it and have for a long time. Other water districts, such as the Metropolitan Water District, which serves 19 million people in the greater Los Angeles area, are either building or considering toilet-to-tap programs."

The city of Goleta incorporated with too small a tax base, and its separation agreement with the County was a financial disaster.

The consequences of those mistakes and to maintain a level of spending with which the progressive majority on the City Council is comfortable means Goleta must actively expand its tax base. Thus, it has encouraged big-time development and seems destined to continue that trend.

Two situations contribute to the drought: obviously, a decreasing supply of drinking water, but maybe not so obvious is the growing number of water meters new development brings.

With the south Central Coast's continuing lack of rain and Goleta's rapidly growing water usage; we need "toilet-to-tap."

The alternative is even more severe drought restrictions than we have now. We'll all have to stop taking daily showers or some other stinky alternative.

Making some of the GSD's nominal, 6.5 million-gallons-per-day output "quaternary treated effluent" could enhance Goleta Water District's service to its customers.

Had the GSD, the water district, the city of Goleta, Santa Barbara County Flood Control and Caltrans all "friended" each other before moving dirt on the U.S. 101/Goleta Drainage Improvement Project, maybe the sanitary district could have given the water district a second new source of water when rain returns to the area.

If elected to the Goleta Sanitary District board, in the interest of creating new sources of drinking water, Phebe Mansur will be committed to improving the interaction between the GSD and other agencies

There is controversy about whether to expand the recycled water, or "purple pipe" system, or to de-emphasize recycled water then spend the capital improvement money on building quaternary treatment into the district's plant.

The financial dilemma is that recycled water systems are expensive to build and maintain. The biggest cost is the pipe itself which, by law, is actually colored purple to differentiate from pipes carrying untreated wastewater or potable water.

As the amount of purple pipe made by pipe manufacturers is small, compared to pipe of other colors, purple pipe is obscenely expensive. Building a large purple pipe system could equal or exceed the cost of adding a fourth treatment stage to the treatment plant, then piping the quaternary treated effluent to the Goleta Water District for processing into drinking water.

Phebe Mansur believes drinking water should be a priority over recycled water for golf courses, road medians and large development landscaping.

She is committed to leading the District in a direction which adds that fourth treatment stage and increases the supply of fresh water to the Water District.

Let's take a look at the story behind the Goleta Sanitary District.

Set the Wayback Machine for Mid-Last-Century

In 1940, about 1,500 people lived in Goleta, at the time, a mainly rural, unincorporated agricultural community west of Santa Barbara.

Back then, sewage was dumped into stinking cesspools and septic tanks.

In 1942, several months after Pearl Harbor, the Navy Seabees and private construction companies arrived to add a Marine Corps Air Station to the existing Santa Barbara Airport for training pilots.

Local leaders realized the influx of thousands of Marine fliers and other growth the war effort was bringing would force construction of a sewer system, so the Goleta Sanitary District was formed to that end.

A sewer system and a treatment plant were planned. By 1946, the Marines were gone and in 1951, the treatment facility began operation across the street from the Airport.

By the mid-1960s, growth in the Goleta Valley prompted an addition to the plant and construction of a mile-long pipeline to discharge treated water or "effluent" into the ocean.

For 65 years, the GSD has expanded and improved its facilities to meet the needs of a growing community.

Today, it serves about 80,000 people in the unincorporated area immediately west of the city of Santa Barbara, along with a portion of the city of Goleta around and to the east of the airport.

In addition, it treats the Goleta West District's sewage along with that from UCSB and a small portion of Santa Barbara County.

Currently, the district has a "waiver permit" from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Central Coast Regional Water Quality Control Board (CCRWQCB) allowing it to discharge less than "full secondary" treated wastewater into the ocean.

However, after a 2013 upgrade, its discharge has met full secondary requirements.

In late 2015, GSD applied for a full secondary permit from EPA/CCRWQCB. It expects to receive that early in 2017.

How Does the Treatment Plant Work?

Wastewater treatment is critically important to the environment and public health.

The process begins with incoming wastewater, or "influent," receiving "preliminary treatment," where inorganic objects – rags, plastics, wood, paper, tar, eggshells, rocks and the like – are removed. These "inorganics" cannot be treated and are trucked to a landfill.

"Primary Treatment" takes out 70percent of the organic solids (Ick!).

Gravity, acting on wastewater in screened sedimentation tanks, forces solids to settle to the bottom. Oil and grease float to the top. Then, both are removed.

"Secondary treatment" is a biological process which removes 85 percent of remaining solids.

The primary-treated wastewater is: 1) pumped through "bio-filters" in which micro-organisms consume dissolved organic material. Then, 2) water flows to: "Activated Sludge Basins" where more biological activity breaks down organic material in the water, which is, next, sent to 3) "Secondary Sedimentation Tanks" where solids settle to the bottom for removal.

Then, the clear surface water flows over underwater dams, known as "weirs", which control flow.

Finally, the water, now known as "secondary treated effluent" is either prepared for ocean discharge or is channeled into the plant's "tertiary treatment" stage, followed by release into the purple pipe system.

Secondary effluent headed to sea is sent to the "chlorine contact channel" to be disinfected with bleach. Then, to protect sea life, it's de-chlorinated.

This "final effluent" is piped a mile offshore and discharged through diffusers, 93-feet below the surface.

"Tertiary treatment" produces recycled water meeting stringent quality requirements. Only a portion of secondary effluent is treated to the tertiary level, and the amount depends on demand from recycled water users.

It is mixed with chemicals which cause remaining organic particles to clump. That water flows through carbon filter beds which trap the clumps. Then, the water is disinfected with chlorine.

Recycled water is used for irrigation, saving precious drinking water for human consumption.

Solid material removed during these processes is treated so it can be reused as a soil amendment to improve soil’s physical and nutrient qualities.

"Primary solids" are mixed with "secondary solids" which have been run through mechanical "sludge thickeners" and stabilized by month-long treatment in huge, heated, "anaerobic digester tanks."

These "digested" solids are further treated in "stabilization basins" from 6 to 24 months.

Finally, some solids are put in drying beds which dehydrate them and kill remaining bacteria.

The rest is fed to "mechanical screw presses" where it's dehydrated, compressed, then trucked away for land application or made available to the public for free (Yippie!) as soil amendment.

The Goleta Sanitary District is virtually unknown but is of critical importance to the community.

GSD’s staff makes operations invisible to the public by maintaining quality, meeting safety standards and reducing odors. They operate the facility like a business, keeping its finances in order without the need to increase user fees.

Phebe Mansur and George Emerson run their own businesses in a like manner and both have an interest in contributing to the betterment of the GSD.

Phebe Mansur and George Emerson, are excellent choices for Goleta Sanitary District director.

I support these two candidates so, voters ... let's put them on the GSD board.

— Hib Halverson has lived in Goleta since 2001, and has been an El Encanto Heights resident since 2010. He is a former newspaper photographer and currently works as a technical writer. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.