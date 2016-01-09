Hib Halverson: Say ‘Yes’ to the New CHP Station in Western Goleta

Sports

In the last couple of months, Noozhawk has published four stories by staff writer Gina Potthoff, on the California Highway Patrol’s proposed new station in western Goleta.

The CHP’s Santa Barbara-area station, which covers the South Coast from the Ventura County line west to about Gaviota, has been in Goleta since 1982. The CHP wants a new station because the existing facility, built 34 years ago, is too small, cannot met current earthquake standards, doesn’t conform to state guidelines for sustainability and doesn’t adhere to the Americans with Disabilities Act.

It also lacks a locker room for female officers or a citation clearance parking area, and its patrol vehicle service area is too small.

The proposed site for the new station is an empty parking lot at 7780 Hollister Ave. It’s bounded by the vacant land and a power generation facility on the north, a vehicle storage yard on the east, Hollister on the south and The Hideaway development on the west.

Three of the four Noozhawk articles covered opposition to the new station by nearby residents. Reportedly, people living nearby are opposed to the station because of noise, blockage of mountain views, air quality, traffic and other issues.

Based on my brief recon of the area, the only residents who seem close enough to the site to have a stake in the discussion are the folks living in The Hideaway and the northern parts of “The Bluffs” complex located on the south side of Hollister. No real evidence of potential problems has been cited — no noise studies, no traffic studies and no air-quality studies to support the contention that such problems will exist once the CHP station is completed.

I think some of the arguments seem weak. To me, they’re more about NIMBY (i.e.: “not in my backyard”) and less about legitimate problems with the proposed station.

I live in Goleta, too, on the other side of Highway 101, in El Encanto Heights, but even if I lived next door to the proposed site, I’d welcome the Chippies with open arms, in spite of some of my past interactions with them not not going so well — when they’re standing next to my car asking for license and registration.

Why would I be happy to have a CHP station close by? Well, for one thing, it might lower my homeowner’s insurance premium. Some insurance companies offer a premium discount if you live near a police or fire station.

Second, having a nearby CHP station with the comings and goings of black-and-white SUVs with lights on top would certainly give speeders, street racers, car thieves, taggers, burglars, home invaders and street gang members great reason to avoid my neighborhood.

People are concerned about the CHP station posing a problem for Ellwood School, which is a block east of the proposed location. These days, I don’t have school-age kids, but if I did, I’d be overjoyed to have them going to a school that has the CHP a block away for a couple of reasons:

» CHP officers are some of the safest drivers around. I don’t think the slight increase in traffic and exhaust emissions caused by patrol vehicles entering and leaving the station is much of a consequence. In fact, having the CHP frequently on that part of Hollister is a good thing because it will deter drivers from ignoring the school zone speed limit or being reluctant to stop at school crossings.

» Sadly, educational facilities are objectives for mass shooters because there is seldom armed opposition to protect the kids. Having a well-marked building full of people with badges and guns a few hundred feet to the west is an obvious deterrent to any bad guy intending to create havoc at Ellwood School.

The 148-foot communications tower that will be erected on the station grounds is a item of contention. Why do they need something so tall? Well, the obvious need for the station to communicate by radio to officers in the field is one reason. The higher the antenna is, the better radio signal for the patrol vehicles.

But it’s more than that. During natural disasters, the CHP’s radio tower along with its back-up generator may enable communications with state emergency management officials up and down the Central Coast.

You might hate a tower now, but after the inevitable earthquake, horrific storm or major wildfire causes power failures along with widespread need for state emergency services; you’ll love it if it helps better manage emergency services in the Santa Barbara area.

If the tower is right in front of the station, that’d be pretty ugly. Right now it’s planned for the northwest corner of the facility, however, that plan should be redesigned so the tower gets built at the extreme northeast corner of the station’s property and camouflaged like cellular telephone providers do with their cell sites. If they did that the tower will be farther from residences, may end up hard to see and it might even be hidden by existing trees.

CHP cruisers have sirens — well ... duh — but my guess is those living nearby will seldom hear them. While a patrol vehicle’s siren is tested at the start of each shift, all it takes to do that is a “chirp.”

The CHP rarely uses sirens going out of a station, so that might be an occasional annoyance, but around where this station might be built, you already have lots of noise all the time. The Union Pacific tracks run just south of Highway 101 behind all the land that fronts on Hollister and have about 16 freight and passenger trains per day passing by the affected neighborhoods and and Ellwood School. Nothing like a locomotive to make some noise. Just sayin’.

Then, you have Highway 101 itself, a major transportation route of the Central Coast that has car and truck traffic, heavy at times, 24/7. Plus, tire noise from that section of 101 is unusually loud because of the poor condition of the road surface. The reality is that people living around that station won’t hear its traffic over the already loud sound of the freeway, the railroad and the aircraft flying over in the Santa Barbara Airport’s departure corridor.

Finally, there is the water meter debacle — to me, the most legitimate complication cited by those opposed to the new station. As parking lots don’t need running water, there is no connection to the Goleta Water District at 7780 Hollister Ave.

If the state were to build a station there, obviously, a new meter would be needed; however, new meters have been outlawed during the drought. The opposition cites the meter issue as good reason to deny the CHP use of that site and, actually, I agree: even the California Highway Patrol should not get a new water meter when we’re all driving dirty cars and everything in our yards is dead.

I think the Goleta Water District and the state Department of General Services Department should work out a deal so that the meter at the existing CHP station at 6465​ Calle Real near Los Caneros Road is removed and a new meter is installed at 7780 Hollister Ave., with the net change in total meters being zero. The state can then sell the land to someone who wants to demo the old station and build a parking/storage lot.

I say to the Chippies: build, baby, build! Swap out your water meters and then let’s have those black-and-white Ford Explorers visible along Hollister and in front of Ellwood School.

Heck, with that new Hideaway complex ... if the CHP went in on the east and Santa Barbara County Fire Station 10 goes in on the west, it would be so safe to live there that, if I didn’t really like my back yard patio and spa so much, I’d move in next week!

— Hib Halverson has lived in Goleta since 2001, and has been an El Encanto Heights resident since 2010. He is a former newspaper photographer and currently works as a technical writer. Click here to read more columns. The opinions expressed are his own.