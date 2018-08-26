Hib Halverson: Southern California Edison’s Power Shutoff Protocol, Unplugged

A couple of weeks ago, out here in the wild lands of far western Goleta, many of us received letters from Southern California Edison explaining the utility’s “Public Safety Power Shutoff Protocol.” In short, it is going to preemptively shut off electricity “... as a last resort” during times of high fire danger.

Is this evidence that the safety of our our electrical infrastructure is no better than that of a Third World country? Perhaps.

More likely is that being a defendant in a class-action lawsuit related to the cause of the Thomas Fire has gotten the attention of SCE’s risk management minions. Edison also might have realized that it’s less expensive to shut off power during “sundowner” weather than it is to better maintain those of its facilities that are likely to become ignition sources.

Regardless of why preemptive blackouts — Edison calls it “de-energizing” — are going to take place, apparently there is precedent for them. A couple of years ago, during a period of what Edison perceived as high-fire danger, it blacked out parts of the Idyllwild area in Riverside County for about 30 hours.

So, what happens during a 30-hour blackout? It will be just like living in Baghdad or Kabul.

OK, maybe not as hot in the summer, but still, whatever is in your refrigerator is likely to go bad. Forget about heating, air conditioning or ceiling fans. At night, there will be no lighting indoors or outdoors — and that means, if you are out on the road, no traffic signals. In case you forgot the California Vehicle Code, no traffic signals means you treat every intersection as if it had stop signs for all four ways.

Unless you have a car charger, your smartphone will become stupid from lack of power. You’ll have no TV. If you still have a landline phone, but you get it from your cable TV provider, that phone will be dead, too, unless you have a battery backup and, even then, that’s only good for eight hours standby or four hours of talking.

You’ll have no Internet because your cable or DSL interface won’t work without power. Your desktop computer won’t work unless you have battery backup and, actually, few of them last much longer than it takes to do a safe shutdown. And your laptop? It will only last as long as its battery.

If you drive a Tesla, Chevy Spark, Nissan Leaf or other electric vehicle, you will not be able to charge it at home and nearby public charging stations may not be working either. Grocery stores may close. No McDonald’s. No Rusty’s Pizza. OMG, even Starbucks could be closed.

Those are survivable inconveniences, but there are some that most likely are not. If you need to call 9-1-1 because, in spite of the power shut off, you see a brush fire start, your cell phone is dead and your cable landline is dead, too; better have a satellite phone — with a fully charged battery or a friend with “twisted pair” landline phone service.

If you have electric medical support equipment that needs to run 24/7 to maintain someone’s life, as Edison advises in that letter, “Customers with a medical condition that require (sic) electric-powered life support equipment should be sure to have a backup power system in place or make other plans for health and welfare during an outage.”

If you’re in western Goleta, you’ll be rolling the dice against high odds if you consider dialing 9-1-1 as your “other plans.” There is a long-standing shortage of adequate fire service in the western Goleta Valley, and that shortage may be more apparent during a period of high fire danger.

This problem is by no fault of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. The reason we, in this part of Goleta, have longer than acceptable response time and too high a ratio of population to firefighters on duty is because of the decisions — or lack thereof — made by politicians on the Goleta City Council and the county Board of Supervisors have made during the last 30 or 40 years.

If you have some of that electric-powered life support equipment and Edison “de-energizes” the western Goleta Valley, you’re going to need a source of power beyond a couple of hours of “battery back-up.” You’ll need a generator and enough fuel — typically gasoline or liquified petroleum gas (LPG) — to last 30 hours.

Don’t figure you can install a solar array on your roof to get you through daylight period when the power is out. The typical rooftop solar system will not work when the service from Edison is shut off. A solar power system that works “off the grid” is a much different and a far more costly installation.

DO NOT locate your generator inside your house. Run the device indoors and the exhaust gas WILL KILL YOU. Place the generator outside.

Some folks run a long extension cord through a door or window. If you go that route, connect your power-hungry device(s) to that extension cord. DO NOT connect your generator to an outlet inside your home figuring you can power the whole place that way. You can’t, and you will cause “back feeding” into the utility’s service lines, which is DEADLY to utility workers.

If you don’t like the extension cord idea, you need to take a more sophisticated technical approach and connect your generator to your home’s electrical service through a device called a “transfer switch,” which also disconnects Edison service to prevent back feeding. Transfer switches need to be installed by professional electricians.

Finally, keep in mind that when the power goes off, some local sources of generator fuel might be unavailable because they need electricity to pump gasoline or propane out of tanks. That may mean you’ll be storing fuel.

I bought my Champion brand backup generator at Costco in Goleta. It’s an electric start, dual-fuel unit capable of running on gasoline or LPG. On gasoline, it puts out 7,000-watts of sustained power and, on propane, it puts out 6,300 watts. It provides 12v DC, 110vAC and 240vAC current.

I also have a transfer switch wired into my home’s electrical system so I can use the generator to power key appliances and electronic devices. My generator is “semi-portable” but has wheels that allows me to roll it out of its storage, over to a concrete pad I have next to my transfer switch input connection. I have two 30-pound tanks of LPG and, if that runs out, I can switch the generator to gasoline, drain fuel from my cars’ tanks, then, fill the generator’s tank.

I guess I’m more ready than most around here for the first time Southern California Edison decides to apply the “Public Safety Power Shutoff Protocol.” My refrigerator will keep the beer cold. I’ll have no worries about reading the Internet and charging my phone.

— Hib Halverson has lived in Goleta since 2001, and has been an El Encanto Heights resident since 2010. He is a former newspaper photographer and currently works as a technical writer. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.