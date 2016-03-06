Hib Halverson: Is the Great Rotation to Bikes Coming? If So, 3 Changes are Needed

The cities of Santa Barbara, Carpinteria and Goleta and the County of Santa Barbara plan to force an increase in bicycle use by South Coast citizens.

These plans include restriction of vehicular traffic with bulb-outs, reducing four-lane roads to two-lanes, deconstructing some existing streets, decreasing or eliminating on-street parking and issuing permits for new construction that has limited or no off-street parking.

The intent is to congest traffic and create parking shortages with the hope that drivers lacking the “sustainability mindset” their government feels appropriate will become frustrated enough to give up cars and become cyclists or users of public transportation.

This push for bikes and buses comes from progressive politicians and traffic department bureaucrats, environmental activists, public transportation advocates along with the well-funded, politically powerful Santa Barbara Bicycle Coalition.

There is evidence that the coalition and its nonmember fanboys and fangirls represent a small minority of the residents of the South Coast. Yet, that minuscule minority, by leveraging progressives who sit on city councils and the county Board of Supervisors, controls the transportation destiny of a very large majority of people — a majority that includes those who prefer personal vehicles, as well as, those operating the commercial vehicles that are a vital transportation link in a thriving local economy.

But, for the sake of discussion ... let’s say that the cyclists win their battle with what they perceive to be the selfishly misguided, environmentally irresponsible automobile users and that, in the near- and midterm future, there begins a “great rotation” of the motorist community pivoting onto bicycles.

Imagine that, in the next five years, government forces drivers to see the errors in their ways, bicycle ridership quintuples and we see people cycling from, Buelton, Lompoc or Ventura to their jobs in Santa Barbara.

Heck, let’s go all in and suggest that, besides the streets being flush with cyclists, businesses, such as FedEx or UPS begin to move small, packages by bicycles and folks shopping at Paseo Nuevo or Costco in Camino Real Marketplace ride home with bike baskets piled high and tires bulging under the weight.

As we move to this nirvana of transportation sustainability, there is a big old elephant in the room — actually three of them:

» Cyclists’ chronic disregard for rules of the road

» No requirement to license bicycles

» Cyclists who lack financial responsibility

Will these three issues be aaddressedby a bicycle-rider community anxious to self-police itself for the safety of each other, or, barring that, by politicians who recognize the need for legislation to regulate this coming, explosive growth in cycling?

OK ... “disregard for rules of the road.” I am a bicyclist, too. I ride mostly for health but, sometimes, for short errands, say five miles or less. The rest of the time, I drive.

As an occasional cyclist, I observe other cyclists. Sometimes they ride in an unsafe, illegal manner. The most common errant riding I see is an unwillingness to stop at stop signs or red lights. The next most common violation I see is failure to yield-the-right-of-way.

The last dangerous behavior I have occasionally observed is intentional blocking of traffic by groups of cyclists. The problem with all of this is that it puts everyone on the road in the immediate vicinity at risk.

A while back, the Sheriff’s Department put did an “outreach” in a grocery store parking lot near my house. I stopped by and had a discussion with a deputy about how traffic laws for cyclists are enforced. He told me that, when deputies witness bicyclists commuting violations, they may stop and cite them like they do drivers.

I asked why Sheriff Bill Brown has not organized programs to increase adult cyclists’ awareness of rules of the road and the consequences of their violation. This deputy said that, while he couldn’t explain the lack such a programs, he agreed that such an effort would probably contribute to public safety.

“Probably?” I thought. How about “definitely?”

Bicyclists need to quit running stops signs and red lights, not so much because they need to conform to the same laws as drivers, but because running stop signs — sometimes without even looking — is hazardous to cyclists, pedestrians and motorists alike.

If the Bicycle Coalition and other cycling advocates cannot see the value in supporting their constituency with valuable rules-of-the-road education, then law enforcement agencies need to go after errant cyclists and do so aggressively, just like they do with impaired drivers, speeders and fools who text while driving.

On licensing bicycles: When I was young, living in the Los Angeles area, I biked to school except in bad weather. I remember the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department at school to give a program on bicycle safety as well as to license bikes.

Everyone got a serialized sticker that went on the seat tube and gave names, addresses and bike descriptions to a deputy. I was proud of that numbered red sticker on my blue Schwinn 10-speed.

Back then, the impetus for licensing bikes was to reduce theft and, in case a stolen bike was recovered, to facilitate return to its rightful owner.

Today, the reasons for licensing bikes is two-fold. First, the same reason it was done when I was a kid: to reduce theft and to quicken the return of stolen property.

The second reason is to provide a revenue stream that local government can use to maintain a growing infrastructure devoted to bicycles. Examples might be placing of more bike racks because, if there are more bikes, more public parking for them is needed.

We must fund maintenance of bike paths and lanes because with more usage, they’ll need to be repaired and restriped and new ones will need to be built.

With that coming five-fold increase in bike use and a corresponding decrease in car use, we’ll need money for further deconstruction of streets and roads for cars into bike lanes. Bottom line: If the bicycle community’s use of and need for infrastructure increases, bicyclists should foot the bill.

Lastly, financial responsibility. Picture this: In 2020, with a quintupling of bike use, squadrons of cyclists commute on Highway 101 between Santa Barbara and Lompoc. It’s a beautiful South Coast summer evening and a group of cyclists is pedaling home on 101. They’re close together, in high gear and riding downhill at 35 mph.

Most of them are smart, courteous and experienced riders, but not all of them. One person is happily pedaling hard, with buds in both ears listening to the new Taylor Swift (Now at the ripe old age of 32, Tay is still pumping out the hits). The afternoon is so enchanting that this rider decides to leave the group for a look at the ocean. Lacking a rearview mirror, unable to hear because of the music and lacking the smarts to look behind, he/she turns then cuts off two other riders.

Obviously, this doesn’t end well. A half-dozen or so riders crash and one car, its driver swerving to avoid a cyclists who’s fallen into traffic lanes, skids off the freeway and overturns.

Now, we have a bunch of injured bicyclists, one injured driver and a big job for first responders. A few cyclists have insurance, but most do not, and that includes the one rider who caused all the carnage.

Who’s going to pay for all the medical bills in situations like that if many cyclists do not have insurance? The solution? Require all adult bicyclists to conform to financial responsibility laws just like all motorists must do.

Given the bike ridership trends in the last 40 or so years, will there be a quintupling of bicycle use due to government attempts to influence citizens’ transportation choices?

That remains to be seen, but regardless of how great the increase in bicycle use becomes, it’s only fair — and a necessity for the safety of everyone who uses the roads — if government is going to force wider use of bicycles, that cyclists:

» Ride safely and lawfully

» Have their bikes licensed

» Get insurance.

— Hib Halverson has lived in Goleta since 2001, and has been an El Encanto Heights resident since 2010. He is a former newspaper photographer and currently works as a technical writer. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.