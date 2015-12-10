HICAP Presents Free ‘Understanding Medicare’ Seminar in Carpinteria

Advice

HICAP (Health Insurance Counseling and Advocacy Program) will sponsor a free seminar for people interested in better understanding Medicare benefits and recent changes.

The Understanding Medicare presentation will be held Friday, Jan. 15, 201, beginning at 10 a.m. at the Carpinteria Library located at 5141 Carpinteria Ave. in Carpinteria.

“HICAP is offering this presentation to help people with Medicare and their caregivers better understand this comprehensive health care program and current changes”, announced Jim Talbott, president of the board of directors for Central Coast Commission for Senior Citizens.

Topics will include a general overview of 2016 Medicare Changes and recent changes related to the Affordable Care Act that impact the Medicare program.

HICAP is pleased to partner with the Carpinteria Branch of the Santa Barbara Public Library in presenting this important information to the community.

HICAP offers free and unbiased counseling and information on Medicare issues. It does not sell, recommend or endorse any insurance product, agent, insurance company or health plan.

The presentation is a service of the Central Coast Commission for Senior Citizens, HICAP with financial assistance, in whole or in part, through a grant from the Center for Medicare and Medical services, the federal Medicare agency.

To reserve a seat and for more information about the Understanding Medicare seminar, contact HICAP at 805.928.5663, [email protected] or RSVP online at www.CentralCoastSeniors.org.

— Bill Batty represents the Health Insurance Counseling and Advocacy Program.