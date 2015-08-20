HICAP Presents ‘Understanding Medicare’ Seminar in Santa Barbara

Advice

HICAP (Health Insurance Counseling and Advocacy Program) will sponsor a free seminar for people interested in better understanding Medicare benefits and recent changes.

The "Understanding Medicare" presentation will be held Friday, Sep. 18, 2015 beginning at 9 am. at the Santa Barbara Family YMCA at 36 Hitchcock Way in Santa Barbara.

“HICAP is offering this presentation to help people with Medicare and their caregivers better understand this comprehensive health care program and current changes”, announced Jim Talbott, president of the Board of Directors of the Central Coast Commission for Senior Citizens.

Topics will include a general overview of 2015 Medicare changes and recent changes related to the Affordable Care Act.

HICAP is pleased to partner with the Santa Barbara Family YMCA in presenting this important information to the community.

HICAP offers free and unbiased counseling and information on Medicare issues. It does not sell, recommend or endorse any insurance product, agent, insurance company or health plan.

The presentation is a service of the Central Coast Commission for Senior Citizens, HICAP with financial assistance, in whole or in part, through a grant from the Center for Medicare and Medicaid services, the federal Medicare agency.

To reserve a seat and for more information about the ”Understanding Medicare ” seminar, contact HICAP at 805.928.5663, [email protected] or RSVP online at www.CentralCoastSeniors.org.

— Bill Batty represents Health Insurance Counseling and Advocacy Program.