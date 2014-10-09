HICAP Seminar to Cover 2015 Medicare Open Enrollment Choices

HICAP (Health Insurance Counseling and Advocacy Program) will present an unbiased and free presentation on the 2015 Medicare open enrollment choices for Part D prescription drug plans and Medicare Advantage plans.

This presentation is for people interested in better understanding these components of Medicare and updated options for the new year.

The "Medicare Open Enrollment Choices" presentation will be held beginning at 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 27 at the Goleta Branch Library, 500 N. Fairview Ave. in Goleta.

Topics will include an overview of what Medicare covers, how to evaluate and choose the least expensive Part D prescription drug plan and 2015 Medicare Advantage plan options.

The seminar will be followed by individual one-on-one appointments to search available Part D plans specific to a person's medications. Appointments need to be made ahead of time, and space is limited.

HICAP is pleased to partner with the Santa Barbara Public Library System’s Goleta Branch Library in presenting this important information to the community.

HICAP offers free and unbiased counseling and information on Medicare issues. HICAP does not sell, recommend or endorse any insurance product, agent, insurance company or health plan.

The presentation is a service of the Central Coast Commission for Senior Citizens, HICAP with financial assistance, in whole or in part, through a grant from the Administration on Aging, the Administration for Community Living and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

For more information about the "Medicare Open Enrollment Choices" presentation and to reserve a seat at this seminar, contact the local HICAP office at 800.434.0222, 805.928.5663 or [email protected], or RSVP online by clicking here.

— Bill Batty represents the Health Insurance Counseling and Advocacy Program.