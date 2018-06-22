HICAP to Hold Free ‘New to Medicare’ Presentation at Carpinteria Library

HICAP (Health Insurance Counseling and Advocacy Program) will sponsor a free seminar for people interested in better understanding Medicare. The “New to Medicare” presentation will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, July 8, 2016, at the Carpinteria Branch Library, located at 5141 Carpinteria Ave.

“HICAP is offering this presentation to help new beneficiaries and their caregivers better understand this comprehensive health care program,” said Jim Talbott, president of the board of directors of Central Coast Commission for Senior Citizens. ​

Even those who currently have Medicare coverage could benefit from this detailed overview. Topics will include a comprehensive introduction to Medicare including what it covers, supplemental insurance, part D prescription coverage, Medicare and employer group health plans and retiree health plan considerations.​

HICAP is pleased to partner with the Carpinteria Branch Library in presenting this important information to the community.

HICAP offers free and unbiased counseling and information on Medicare issues. It does not sell, recommend or endorse any insurance product, agent, insurance company or health plan.

The presentation is a service of the Central Coast Commission for Senior Citizens, HICAP with financial assistance, in whole or in part, through a grant from the Administration for Community Living, a federal Medicare administrative agency.

For more information about the “New to Medicare” presentation and to reserve a seat at this seminar, contact the local HICAP office at 1.800.434.0222, 805.928.5663 or [email protected], or register online at www.centralcoastseniors.org.

— Bill Batty represents the Central Coast Commission for Senior Citizens.