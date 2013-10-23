HICAP to Hold Free Seminar on ‘Medicare Plans and Changes’

HICAP (Health Insurance Counseling and Advocacy Program) will sponsor a free seminar for people interested in better understanding Medicare benefits and recent changes.

The "Medicare Plans and Changes" presentation will begin at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at First Presbyterian Church of Santa Barbara, 21 E. Constance Ave.

“HICAP is offering this presentation to help people with Medicare and their caregivers better understand this comprehensive health care program and current changes,” said Karen O’Neil, president of the Board of Directors of the Central Coast Commission for Senior Citizens.

Topics will include a general overview of Medicare and recent changes related to the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act.

HICAP is pleased to partner with First Presbyterian Church in presenting this important information to the community.

HICAP offers free and unbiased counseling and information on Medicare issues. HICAP does not sell, recommend or endorse any insurance product, agent, insurance company or health plan. The presentation is a service of the Central Coast Commission for Senior Citizens, HICAP with financial assistance, in whole or in part, through a grant from the Center for Medicare and Medical services, the federal Medicare agency.

To reserve a seat and for more information about the "Medicare Plans and Changes" seminar, call HICAP at 805.928.5663, email [email protected] or RSVP online by clicking here.

— Bill Batty represents the Health Insurance Counseling and Advocacy Program.