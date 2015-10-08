HICAP to Hold Two Presentations on Medicare Open Enrollment Choices

Advice

HICAP (Health Insurance Counseling and Advocacy Program) will sponsor two free seminar for people interested in better understanding Medicare.

The first "Medicare Open Enrollment Choices" presentation will be held Monday, Oct. 19, 2015, beginning at 1 p.m. at the Goleta Branch Library, located at 500 No. Fairview Ave. in Goleta.

The same presentation will also be held Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2015, at 2 p.m. at the Garden Court Senior Apartments, located at 1116 De la Vina Street in Santa Barbara.

“HICAP is offering this presentation to help beneficiaries and their caregivers better understand their choices during the Medicare open enrollment period which runs from Oct. 15 through Dec. 7,” said Jim Talbott, President of the Central Coast Commission for Senior Citizens's board of directors.

Even those who currently have Medicare coverage can benefit from this presentation.

Topics will include an introduction to Medicare including what Medicare covers, supplemental insurance, how to evaluate and choose the best Part D prescription coverage and Medicare Advantage plan options.

HICAP is pleased to partner with the Goleta Branch Library and Garden Court Senior Apartments in presenting this important information to the community.

HICAP offers free and unbiased counseling and information on Medicare issues. It does not sell, recommend or endorse any insurance product, agent, insurance company or health plan.

These presentations are a service of the Central Coast Commission for Senior Citizens, HICAP with financial assistance, in whole or in part, through a grant from the Center for Medicare and Medicaid services, the federal Medicare agency.

For more information about the "Medicare Open Enrollment Choices" presentations and to reserve a seat at this seminar, contact the local HICAP office at 1.800.434.0222, 805.928.5663 or [email protected] or register online at www.centralcoastseniors.org.

— Bill Batty represents Health Insurance Counseling and Advocacy Program.