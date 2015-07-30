Hidden Wings Film Festival will Premier Student Films in Buellton

Advice

Hidden Wings, a nonprofit organization seeking to "unfurl the gifts of autism," will celebrate the end of its summer session with a student-made film festival at the Parks Plaza Theater in Buellton, on Saturday, Aug. 8, from 10 to 11 a.m., followed by a reception at Hidden Wings in Solvang.

Videos produced through the "beginner's Video Production" class will be shown on the big screen, giving students the experience of a mini premier.

The hour-long event is free and open to the public.

Of the many excellent short movies created by students has been enthusiastically previewed by nearly a million people—depicting a hike and drum circle at Knapp's castle, the film aired at the five "Fare Thee Well" Grateful Dead concerts at the request of the band's drummer.

A reception will follow at Hidden Wings from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

Come see great short films created by great teens and young adults, and watch those unfurled wings take flight.

—Jim Billington represents Hidden Wings.