Hidden Wings Invites Community to End-of-Year Open House on Saturday

Photos of kayaking outings will be on display at Hidden Wings’ open house Saturday.
By Hidden Wings | June 10, 2015 | 12:02 p.m.

Hidden Wings invites supporters and community members to attend an open house at the Solvang nonprofit’s headquarters this Saturday from 4 to 6 p.m.

To celebrate the end of the school year — and the beginning of summer — the group catering to young adults on the autism spectrum will put its successes and the fruits of its life-skills based curriculum on display.

Join some of Hidden Wings’ students and parents as they take part in the nonprofit’s famous therapeutic drumming, the same work with a Remo drum that will be shown during the Grateful Dead’s Fare Thee Well Tour this summer. Some footage from a recent drum circle attended by more than 70 people at Knapp’s Castle will also be shown.

Take pictures in a fun photo booth, peruse thoughtful artwork and photos of hiking and kayaking outings and talk with the nonprofit founders, the Rev. Jim Billington and Dr. Julia Billington, a local physician.

The couple established Hidden Wings in 2009 in the hopes of giving autistic young adults a chance to find a good job and a friend. Through their activities, the nonprofit has been able to help more than 200 students who come from near and far to attend, many of which have found employment locally.

The headquarters of Hidden Wings, which operates on donations and modest tuition and accepts no government assistance, is in a small house at 517 Atterdag Road in Solvang.

All are welcome.

