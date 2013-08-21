Altercation Leads to High-Speed Chase, Crash in Goleta

An altercation at a Goleta shopping center escalated into a high-speed vehicle chase that ended in a crash Wednesday afternoon, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.

The incident began at about 12:15 p.m. at the Camino Real Marketplace at Storke Road and Hollister Avenue, said sheriff's spokeswoman Kelly Hoover.

The four people involved — two men in one car and a man and woman in another — then speed away, racing along streets in Goleta, Hoover said.

The lead car failed to negotiate a turn, and crashed into a tree and a fence at Cathedral Oaks Road and Camino Laguna Vista, Hoover said.

Witnesses told deputies that the two vehicles were traveling at a high rate of speed and making unsafe driving maneuvers, Hoover said.

The driver, a 28-year-old Santa Barbara man whose name was not released, suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital.

No one was arrested in the incident, Hoover said, but deputies were conducting traffic and criminal investigations, and the drivers of both vehicles could face reckless-driving charges.

