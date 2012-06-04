Tuesday, June 26 , 2018, 4:59 pm | Partly Cloudy 70º

 
 
 
 

Local News

High-Wind Warning Posted for Santa Barbara County

Gaviota expected to see the fiercest conditions, with gusts to 60 mph in the afternoons and evenings Monday and Tuesday

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | June 4, 2012 | 12:50 p.m.

A high-wind warning has been issued for parts of Santa Barbara County. as a dry weather system makes its way across the southern portion of California.

The warning will be in effect from 5 p.m. Monday until 8 a.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Gaviota likely will see the strongest winds, with gusts to 60 mph, forecasters said.

Conditions will be most pronounced in the afternoon and evening hours, with sustained north to northwest winds of 25 to 30 mph, forecasters said.

Motorists on Highway 101, and on Highway 154 below San Marcos Pass, especially those with high-profile vehicles, are being urged to use extra caution.

Monday’s highs were expected to be near 70, climbing into the upper 70s on Tuesday. Overnight lows should be in the upper 50s.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 