High-Wind Warning Posted for Santa Barbara County

A high-wind warning has been issued for parts of Santa Barbara County. as a dry weather system makes its way across the southern portion of California.

The warning will be in effect from 5 p.m. Monday until 8 a.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Gaviota likely will see the strongest winds, with gusts to 60 mph, forecasters said.

Conditions will be most pronounced in the afternoon and evening hours, with sustained north to northwest winds of 25 to 30 mph, forecasters said.

Motorists on Highway 101, and on Highway 154 below San Marcos Pass, especially those with high-profile vehicles, are being urged to use extra caution.

Monday’s highs were expected to be near 70, climbing into the upper 70s on Tuesday. Overnight lows should be in the upper 50s.

