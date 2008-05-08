High Fire Season Effective Monday in Los Padres National Forest

With the onset of warmer and drier conditions, Los Padres National Forest officials on Thursday announced that they will declare the start of “high fire season” on Monday.
Burn permits issued for private property within the national forest will be suspended.
Forest visitors must abide by the following fire safety measures:
• A California campfire permit is required in all areas of Los Padres National Forest except designated campfire use sites. The free permit is available from any Forest Service office. A list of campfire use sites and additional instructions for obtaining a permit are available online at www.fs.fed.us/r5/lospadres.
• If camping in an area other than a campfire use site, build your campfire with at least 5 feet of clearance between the edge of the fire and the nearest vegetation. If camping at a campfire use Site, use only the fire ring and stove provided.
• Never leave a campfire unattended, and always extinguish your campfire before leaving the area.
• Be very careful when using cigarettes and other smoking materials.
• Do not park vehicles on grass or other vegetation, as hot exhaust systems can easily ignite dry vegetation.
• Make sure that chain saws, off-highway vehicles and other equipment with internal combustion engines have an approved and functional spark arrester.
Additional fire restrictions will be imposed as high fire season progresses. “Know Before You Go” by checking with the Forest Service office closest to your destination regarding current conditions and restrictions.
