High Fire Season Ignites Vigilance

Monday, May 22, will mark the official start of the 2017 High Fire Season for all areas of Santa Barbara County, as announced by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department (SBCFD), in conjunction with all other local fire jurisdictions.

Because of this declaration, all burn permits issued for residential burning and hazard reduction will be suspended.

In addition, the SBCFD will be increasing the number of resources (engines, dozers, crews, helicopters ...) responding to reported vegetation fires during the high fire season.

The SBCFD reminds everyone who lives, works and plays in Santa Barbara County to be extra vigilant about fire safety this fire season.

Individuals should remember to maintain vegetation clearance around structures, review and be familiar with your Ready! Set! Go! wildfire action plan, and be extra cautious and aware when traveling or staying in the wildland areas of the county.

For more information about Ready! Set! Go! visit www.sbcfire.com.

— Capt. Dave Zaniboni for Santa Barbara County Fire Department.