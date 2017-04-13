High Jumpers Spencer Kemmerer, Josie Morales Have Good Day in Ventura

Track & Field

Dos Pueblos high jumper Spencer Kemmerer prevailed in duel with Ventura sophomore Derek Parker in a Channel League track & field meet on a windy Thursday in Ventura. The Cougars swept the meet, the boys winning 88-48 and the girls taking 110-25 decision.

Kemmerer and Parker each cleared 6-6, the height making Kemmerer's personal best from last year. Both jumpers had near misses at 6-8. Kemmerer got the win on fewer total misses in the competition.

In the girls high jump, DP sophomore Josie Morales continued to perform well, clearing 5-5 to take top honors. She jumped 5-6 to win at Arcadia last weekend.

Other highlights for the Charger girls included a 1-2 finish in the 1600 with Christina Rice taking first in 5:18.80 followed by Kailey Reardon in 5:33.43. Minna Wyttenback finished second in the pole vault, long jump and triple jump.

For the DP boys Hunter Clark won the 1600 (4:33.91) and came back to take the 800 (1:59.72).

