Friday, June 29 , 2018, 4:38 pm | Overcast 69º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Southern California Roads and Skies Expected to Be Jammed Over Thanksgiving Weekend

Santa Barbara Airport predicting its busiest Turkey Day week since 2011

An Alaska Airlines jet prepares to land at the Santa Barbara Airport. Officials expect crowded conditions for the Thanksgiving weekend, and urge travelers to arrive early for their flights. Click to view larger
An Alaska Airlines jet prepares to land at the Santa Barbara Airport. Officials expect crowded conditions for the Thanksgiving weekend, and urge travelers to arrive early for their flights. (Tom Bolton / Noozhawk photo)
By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | November 22, 2016 | 5:52 p.m.

Thanksgiving is just around the corner, and with the holiday comes a high number of Southern California travelers heading to the airport and roads over the weekend.

The Santa Barbara Airport anticipates its busiest Thanksgiving holiday week since 2011, according to Airport Director Hazel Johns.

The busiest days are expected to be Saturday and Sunday as both have more than 40 scheduled arriving and departing flights, Johns said.

The airport has seen an increase in passengers traveling since June, and expects that to continue as travelers pass through over the holiday weekend.

“The airport’s three commercial air carriers – Alaska, American and United — have been filling up seats for travel in and out of Santa Barbara this week,” Johns said. “The month of November is solidly on track to beat last year’s numbers.”

Passengers are encouraged to remember most airlines require travelers to be checked in and seated at the gate for boarding no later than 20 to 30 minutes before departure time.

TSA checkpoint lanes will be open by 4 a.m. to aid early morning passengers.

“TSA has coordinated closely with the airport and the airlines to make sure the screening process goes smoothly,” SBA Operations Manager Tracy Lincoln said.

Travelers are encouraged to check with their airline for flight-specific information and call TSA at 866.289.9673 for questions about item restrictions. 

If needed, the airport plans to provide additional long-term parking spaces, John said.

SBA has experienced 3.6 percent growth in passengers as of Nov. 1 and expects to wind up the year with a 5.2-percent increase, according to Johns.

Those traveling by car are encouraged the brace themselves for Thanksgiving traffic.

The Automobile Club of Southern California projects the highest number of Turkey Day travelers in nearly a decade, according to predictions from AAA.

In Southern California, nearly 3.65 million residents will journey out of town, 3.1 percent more than in 2015.

This year marks the highest volume of travelers for Thanksgiving since 2007, when 3.99 million Southern California residents took holiday trips.

Santa Barbara, San Francisco, the Grand Canyon, San Diego and Las Vegas are designated as AAA’s top five destinations for Southern California, according to a survey of AAA travel agents.

AAA attributes the increase in travelers growth to greater disposable incomes, higher wages and increased consumer confidence. 

“As with the Memorial Day and Independence Day holidays in 2016, we are seeing that travel has almost returned to the heights of popularity it achieved in the middle of the last decade,” AAA spokesperson Jeffrey Spring said.

California Highway Patrol Officer Maria Barriga said traffic is predicted to get busy starting Wednesday.

“Expect delays on the road,” Barriga said. “Leave early if you are traveling and give yourself a good time buffer.”

The roads may improve early Thursday, but after 10 a.m. it is expected to get congested again, she said.

Friday and Sunday are also expected to be busy travel days.

“It tends to be a little hectic,” Barriga said. “On Sunday, people tend to be heading back to work and from their vacations.”

Barriga offered tips on safe holiday travel and encouraged drivers to make safety a priority.

Drivers should check all passengers use of seat belts and car seats at all times, avoid drinking and driving, have a designated driver, and keep their eyes on the road.

“Don’t text or look at directions while driving,” Barriga said. “Don’t drive when you are tired. Be watchful of pedestrians in residential areas and at crosswalks.”

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 