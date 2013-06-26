Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 10:29 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

Local News

High Pressure Bringing Heat Wave to Santa Barbara County

Temperatures over the weekend could reach 90 degrees along the coast and near triple digits inland

By Jordon Niedermeier, Noozhawk Intern | @NoozhawkNews | June 26, 2013 | 10:19 p.m.

Santa Barbara County faces extreme high temperatures this weekend as a high-pressure system moves into the area, according to the National Weather Service.

An excessive heat watch has been issued for the mountain areas of Santa Barbara County, where temperatures could reach 108 degrees, said Stuart Seto, weather specialist with the National Weather Service.

Although the heat watch is only for the mountain areas, Seto said, temperatures around the county are expected to be significantly higher than normal through next Wednesday, most likely peaking Saturday and Sunday when the center of the high-pressure area reaches the coast.

“Over the weekend, temperatures could approach record levels,” Seto said. “It’s forecasted to reach 90 degrees in the city of Santa Barbara on Saturday.”

Highs are expected in the mid- to upper-80s in local coastal areas, and in the mid- to upper-90s in some inland locations. Overnight lows are expected to be in the low- to mid-60s.

Wind gusts to 25 mph are possible Friday night.

The scorching temperatures bring an increased risk of heat-related illnesses, said engineer Russell Sechler of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

“There are medical conditions that occur from lack of drinking water, staying in the sun too long or over-exercising,” Sechler said.

People who plan to be outdoors this week should also be prepared to deal with the heat by drinking a lot of water, resting in the shade when feeling discomfort, and maintaining lines of communication in case a 9-1-1 call becomes necessary,” Sechler said.

Rising temperatures also increase the likelihood of wildfires, Sechler noted.

“When you have high temps, low humidity, and high winds, that’s when your potential for fire hazards is the highest,” Sechler said.

Many parts of Santa Barbara County experienced less than half the average rainfall this year, and it is especially important that people take necessary precautions.

Secheler recommended that people working with torches, or other tools that could spark a fire, work in the early mornings when the ground is still damp or use a shovel to clear brush from around their worksite.

“People should avoid smoking around dry grass, only have campfires in designated areas, and never leave them unattended,” Sechler said.

Noozhawk intern Jordon Niedermeier can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 