Student Choirs Bring Holiday Cheer to Travelers at Santa Barbara Airport

Groups from San Marcos, Santa Barbara high schools take part in annual concert to help lift travelers' spirits

The sweet sounds of "Deck the Halls," "Silent Night" and "Carol of the Bells" drifted into the air on Wednesday afternoon at the Santa Barbara Airport as dozens of high school vocalists launched into their holiday set list.

Travelers bustled through the doors, wheeling luggage, holding children or checking flight plans, and looked up in wonder to see the singers spreading joyful music throughout the festively decorated lobby.

The San Marcos High School Madcappella Singers stood on a landing over the airport's escalators, looking down into the lobby, where parents, family and friends had come to support their singers.

The airport has been hosting local high school choirs since 2011, said Hazel Johns, airport director.

"It's an opportunity to showcase the amazing talent of our high school singers," she said.

The airport is already starting to see an increased number of passengers traveling for the holidays, and Johns said that each year, travelers get a little surprise when they enter the airport to the sound of beautiful music.

"The stop and look around... It's fun," Johns said.

The first year the airport hosted the choirs, instruments were allowed to be brought in to the lobby to accompany the singers.

However, instrumentation proved too much for the space, Johns said.

Indeed, the vaulted ceiling of the airport lobby acted like the ceiling in a cathedral and the acoustics of the singers were superb a capella.

Carolyn Teraoka-Brady, who works as director of vocal music at San Marcos High School, was conducting the choir of ninth- through 12-graders.

She said the group just recently returned from the Candlelight Ceremony and Procession at Disneyland, where they were one of 30 choirs chosen from throughout the state to sing in the parks holiday program.

After the choir finished their set, they hollered a hearty "Merry Christmas" to all.

The Santa Barbara High School Madrigal Singers also filled the airport with their songs later in the program, at the direction of Mary La Face.

The Young Singers also performed, as well as singer Peter Kravchuk, who works as a ticket agent at the airport but wowed audiences with several Christmas songs during the performance.

