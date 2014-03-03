High School Girls Invited to Shop ‘Cinderella’s Closet’ for Free Prom Dresses

The mission of Cinderella’s Closet Santa Maria is to empower young women to find their dream prom dress without having to consider the financial restraints that normally go with shopping for formal wear.

They will open the second annual Cinderella’s Closet Santa Maria at Element Christian Church on Saturday, March 8. The goal is to provide free prom dresses and accessories to those who may find it difficult to afford a new store-bought dress, or girls who simply want to be a part of the recycle, reduce and reuse movement.

The event is open to all high school girls in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties.

The idea was born in the hearts of several Orcutt Academy High School students two years ago. After putting the idea out there, a couple of mothers from Element Christian Church introduced the program to the church and a partnership was formed. Once again, Orcutt Academy High School is reaching out to other local high schools for both donations and to find shoppers.

Cinderella’s Closet Santa Maria will have new, vintage and gently-used dresses from which the girls can choose, ranging in size from 0 to 22. Jewelry, evening shoes, purses and wraps will also be available on a limited basis. There will be Fairy Godmothers available to assist with sizing and fitting. After making their selection, girls will be able to choose an accessory item to complement their dress.

There will also be drawings for hairstyles and nail gift certificates. All of the items are free of charge to the young women, and there will be goodie bags available on a first-come, first-served basis. There will also be several makeup and hair workshops, also free, throughout the day.

Cinderella’s Closet Santa Maria will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Element Christian Church, 3596 Skyway Drive in Santa Maria.

Donations are being accepted at Orcutt Academy High School and Element Church. If you would like to have your donations picked up, please email us and we will coordinate a more convenient pickup time and place.

For more information or to make a donation, please email [email protected].

— Ali Degraffenreed is a coordinator for Cinderella’s Closet-Santa Maria.