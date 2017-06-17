Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 11:34 am | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara-Area High School Grads Sign Up by Hundreds for Tuition-Free SBCC Promise Program

Trio of Dos Pueblos High graduates shares motivation and objectives for joining more than 1,500 students expected to enroll for fall semester

Alejandra Mendoza and Julian Littlehale, both 18, are two Dos Pueblos High School graduates enrolling in the Santa Barbara City College Promise program offered by the SBCC Foundation. Click to view larger
Alejandra Mendoza and Julian Littlehale, both 18, are two Dos Pueblos High School graduates enrolling in the Santa Barbara City College Promise program offered by the SBCC Foundation. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)
By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | updated logo | June 17, 2017 | 8:25 p.m.

Hundreds of local high school graduates are taking advantage of the tuition-free Santa Barbara City College Promise program offered by the nonprofit SBCC Foundation, which pays for tuition and other enrollment fees, and two years of books and supplies.

Joaquin Villegas figured he’d join the military after graduating with the Dos Pueblos High School Class of 2017.

“I wasn’t going to go to college,” the 18-year-old told Noozhawk.

Upon discovering he couldn’t join, Villegas switched his path to college-bound and will take on the role as a first-generation college student in SBCC’s fall semester.

The kinesiology major said he feels the responsibility to help navigate his younger sister’s education path.

“I like the idea of staying local because I’m with my family,” Villegas said. “I want to be a role model.”

The program just had its first group of enrollees, and data show that 756 local students signed up, with 85 percent of them completing all the requirements and enrolled for the spring 2017 semester. The students carried an average of 13.5 units.

The nonprofit SBCC Foundation anticipates that the program will benefit more than 1,500 students for the fall semester, said Geoff Green, the foundation’s CEO.

No matter what the circumstances, getting into college and making it through successfully can be difficult, Dos Pueblos High alumna Alejandra Mendoza said.

A high school counselor told Mendoza about the SBCC Promise program, which was created to ensure all local high school graduates have access to high-quality, affordable college education.

She said she felt drawn to education growing up.

“Education was always important — since a lot of my family did not go to college,” Mendoza said. “Only a handful of my family members graduated college.”

The 18-year-old psychology and criminal justice major said the program helped ease the financial burden.

“I can focus on college and prepare, instead of stressing out about tuition and books,” she said. “I’m looking forward to helping my mother and siblings, and being more involved in the community and learning about the resources at SBCC.”

Julian Littlehale, another Dos Pueblos High graduate, also is utilizing the SBCC Promise program. He said he felt more stable and financial security because he is staying locally.

“Every time I tell someone about my plan, they say ‘I wish I were saving money,’” he said. “Any money saved can help.”

The 18-year-old plans to study biomedical engineering and hopes to transfer to UCLA or UC Santa Barbara after SBCC.

In an era when student debt tops $1.4 trillion in the United States, this program is more important than ever, Green said.

“For the first time in history, student debt is the second largest debt source in the U.S,” he said. “The data is clear that there are cost barriers to college, and that even the relatively low cost of community college (compared to UC, CSU, or private schools) is an obstacle — especially for students living in poverty.”

Two-thirds of SBCC’s new students come from poverty level and below, Green said.

SBCC’s district extends from Carpinteria to Gaviota, meaning every graduating high school senior in the area would be eligible to apply for the program.

The program supports students whether the individual wants to pursue a four-year or graduate degree, a trade or technical skill, an associate’s degree or a certificate program.

SBCC Foundation officials estimate if a student is paying all fees, the SBCC Promise will provide approximately $5,000 per student over the course of two years, Green said.

Program funding is raised privately, meaning 100 percent of it comes from donations, he added.

Click here for more information about eligibility requirements for the SBCC Promise program.

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 