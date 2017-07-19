Students to Compete in High School Impact Challenge

The Santa Barbara High School Computer Science Academy and NimBull are teaming up for the inaugural Impact Challenge, which will run July 24 through Aug. 18 at Impact HUB Santa Barbara.

During the four-week program, Computer Science Academy students will learn to develop critical thinking skills in a project-based, collaborative work environment.

Using a BreadWare B-Line kit, two teams of five students each will develop light and moisture monitoring applications while also sharing their experiences on social media and through a vlog on the CSA website and the Impact HUB podcast channel.

The project launch with participating students and their parents, tech mentors and advisers, and sponsors is scheduled for 6 to 8 p.m. July 24 at Impact HUB, 1117 State St. in downtown Santa Barbara.

Mentorship sessions will be held at the Impact HUB’s Funk Zone location, at 10 E. Yanonali St., and at MOXI, The Wolf Museum of Exploration + Innovation, 125 State St.

Among the intended student outcomes are:

» Accountability and responsibility

» Development of a minimal viable product

» Development of project management skills

» Development of collaborative work skills

» Expanded computer science knowledge and abilities

» Learning how to develop a time-sensitive project from idea to completion with mentors from various industries

» Development of a DIY that can be shared on YouTube at the end of the project

Students will finish the summer project with a feeling of enthusiasm and success, based on what they learned from the process and the experience, not necessarily the finished product.

Among the tech mentors:

» Eric Sanchez, the Impact Challenge project coordinator, a tech entrepreneur and tech partnership advocate at Impact HUB

» Danny DeLaveaga, co-founder and COO of BreadWare

» Maximillian Gonzalez, Intel Corp. field applications engineer

» Tenaya Hurst, education accounts manager at Arduino

» Jack Voorheis, founder of WP Managed Secure

In addition to NimBull and Impact HUB, the program is sponsored by Arduino, BreadWare, GroupGets, MOXI, Pure Modules and WP Managed Secure.

Click here to contact Sanchez for more information.