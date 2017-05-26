High School Interns Orchestrate Benefit Concert

The second annual benefit concert organized entirely by high school interns to help start-up nonprofit Help One Walk International (HOW) will take place 6-10 p.m. June 11 at Soho Restaurant and Music Club, 1221 State St., Santa Barbara.

Arranged by student interns from Santa Barbara High's Multimedia and Design Academy (MAD), the concert is designed to gain support and donations for Jaipur Foot and HOW International in their effot to provide prosthetic limbs for amputees worldwide.

The concert will feature local youth artists Jamey Geston, Brandi Lentini, SimpleSib, and others.

“We are really excited about all of the youth involvement in this event; the whole thing was organized by MAD Academy students,” said Douglas Bowman, co-director of HOW International.

In 2015, HOW International set out to help provide low-cost limbs to those fighting to regain their legs, their livelihoods and their dignity.

Building on its relationships in the global community, with help from educational institutions, charitable foundations and individuals, HOW brought a group of high schoolers to Mozambique to provide the first prosthetic leg to Florencia.

Florencia was a young mother caught up in the aftermath of a 27-year-old civil war when she stepped on a land mine.

“This event is a celebration of all the work HOW has accomplished over the last year and an opportunity to provide a night of entertainment for the Santa Barbara community that continues to support our efforts overseas,” said John Mullen, HOW co-director.

— Gibson Field-Elliot for HOW.