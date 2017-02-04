High School School Program Aims to Expel Bullying

Several hundred students from all four campuses in the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District will learn about anti-bullying at a mentorship program, 9-10:15 a.m. Friday, Feb. 24, in Ethel Pope Auditorium at Santa Maria High School.

The two-part program, called W.A.R. (We All Rise) Guardians, features Sgt. Dan DeNoyer, co-founder and CEO California National Guard.

The first part involves teaching students and parents about the signs, symptoms and prevention of bullying.

The second phase is called the Guardians Program, which trains students and teachers to rehabilitate bullies, mentor the bullied, and create a camaraderie in the school built on respect.

Sgt. DeNoyer expects to create an environment that brings home the point: “Victory over injustice creates empowerment.”

— Kenny Klein for Santa Maria Joint Union High School District.