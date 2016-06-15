High School Seniors to Get a Jump on College at Westmont Summer Scholars Program

Approximately 25 high school seniors and incoming first-year students from six different states will experience life at Westmont College while earning college credits June 20 throgh July 8.

In its sixth year, the Westmont Summer Scholars program allows high school seniors and recent high school graduates to take three weeks of intensive classes while living on campus in a residence hall.

Hailing from California, Oregon, Texas, New York, Colorado and Hawaii, the students will have the opportunity to take one of two classes, interact on a personal level with their professors and develop their faith.

Carmel Saad, assistant professor of psychology, will teach general psychology while Thomas Knecht, associate professor of political science, will teach international politics. Students will attend chapel twice a week.

“There are other ways to earn college credit in high school, AP courses or community college classes offered at a student’s high school, but those options don’t offer the full college experience of living with your fellow students and developing close relationships with professors,” says Chris Hoeckley, director of the Gaede Institute for the Liberal Arts at Westmont, which oversees the program.

The students will travel to the Getty Museum in Los Angeles and see Richard III at Griffith Park, and they will explore their temporary home in Santa Barbara.

Hoeckley says he hopes the program introduces students to an education that integrates their learning with their faith.

“The course topics intersect significantly with commitments that grow out of students’ religious faith,” he says. “The program is an opportunity for Westmont to offer its unique, Christian, liberal arts education to those still exploring their college options while allowing the college to extend its mission to those who might otherwise not benefit from it.”

— Scott Craig is the manager of media relations at Westmont College.