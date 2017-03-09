San Marcos High School Student Injured After Jumping Off Bridge Near Tucker’s Grove Park

A San Marcos High School student suffered minor to moderate injuries Thursday when he jumped from a bridge at Cathedral Oaks Road and Turnpike Road near Tucker's Grove Park, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff's deputies arrived on the scene at about 9 a.m. to check-the-welfare of a 17-year-old who was standing on the bridge over San Antonio Creek with a bag over his head, according to sheriff's spokeswoman Kelly Hoover.

When deputies attempted to approach the teen, he was sitting on the railing and pushed himself backward and off the bridge, Hoover said.​

He landed in the creek, Hoover said.

When fire crews responded, the minor already had plunged about 20 feet off the bridge, fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni said.

The conscious teen was transported by AMR ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Zaniboni added that the injuries were not life-threatening.

No further details were available.

