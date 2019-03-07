High School Students Imagine The Future in Architectural Design Competition

The Architectural Foundation of Santa Barbara is organizing an architectural design competition for county high school students. For the first time in its 28-year history, the contest will offer two simultaneous venues, one at Santa Ynez Valley High School and one at Direct Relief near the Santa Barbara Airport.

Competitors will spend the school day on Tuesday, March 12, designing an architectural space using pencil and paper.

A panel of six local architects will select 12 finalists who will then have the opportunity to pitch the merits of their design to a jury of four architects and architectural educators on the following Saturday. There will be $1,200 in prize money going to the top designers.

The new Santa Barbara venue on Tuesday is intended to make the competition more accessible to students at Dos Pueblos, San Marcos and Santa Barbara high schools.

“Those schools have been under-represented in past years, and we have been strategizing for some time trying to make the event more accessible to them,” said Rocio Iribe, executive director of the Architectural Foundation.

In 2016, only four Dos Pueblos students competed in the competition, but they placed first, second and third that year.

The new venue was made available to the Architectural Foundation by Direct Relief, a 501(c3) nonprofit that recently built a new facility near the airport. Its well-appointed multi-purpose room will be the Santa Barbara venue on Tuesday.

The Santa Barbara Rotary Club has also been a vital sponsor of the expanded event, donating money and volunteer labor to help provide equipment and food at the new site.

The key figure in making this expanded competition viable is Dean Axelrod, Direct Relief’s executive director and a member of the Santa Barbara Rotary Club. “Dean connected the dots for us,” said Iribe. “The competition would not have been expanded if it wasn’t for his inspiration.”

Every year, the Architectural Foundation’s competition has posed interesting and difficult challenges to its competitors. This year, the design challenge is being written by Jake Niksto of Becker Henson Niksto Architects in Santa Barbara.

The problem will not be revealed until Tuesday morning, but the organizing committee selected a topic that has recently become important to architects in Santa Barbara. Last year, the design program asked students to design a fire station — a response to the devastating fires of recent years.

“I can’t say what it is, but the program is definitely a hot topic amongst architects here in Santa Barbara,” Iribe said.

Niksto knows the competition well, having won it 19 years ago. He is a member of the Architectural Foundation Board of Directors in addition to serving on the competition’s organizing committee.

Niksto’s design problem will be printed on a variety of materials for the student competitors at both venues.

Trico Reprographics of Santa Barbara will provide the materials for the Santa Barbara venue, while Inklings Printing will provide them in Santa Ynez and at the Saturday event at the Dunn School in Los Olivos.

The Santa Ynez Valley Rotary Club has sponsored and helped organize the event for some 15 years, and will provide the food and equipment for the competition site at Santa Ynez Union High School on Tuesday.

— Jeremy White for Architectural Foundation of Santa Barbara.