High School Teacher in Carpinteria Charged With Molestation

A high school teacher in Carpinteria has been arrested for allegedly molesting a female student, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

Michael George Carey, 41, of Carpinteria was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon at Rincon High School, 4698 Foothill Road, which serves as a continuation high school for the Carpinteria Unified School District, said Lt. Kelly Moore.

Carey is accused of felony sexual battery and misdemeanor child molestation for allegedly inappropriately touching a female student, Moore said.

The student’s name and age were not released, and deputies did not say when the incident occurred.

Carey was placed on paid administrative leaving pending the outcome of the investigation, Moore said.

He was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail, with bail set at $25,000.

